Man kills wife, chops body into pieces in Karnataka village

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and then chopped the body into pieces in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Hospet village in the district. The deceased woman was identified as 32-year-old Pushpa. The accused husband, identified as Shivaram, was arrested by the police.

According to the police, Shivaram committed the crime after a quarrel with his wife on Monday night.

He allegedly beheaded Pushpa and dismembered her body in the kitchen. Pushpa hailed from Sagara town in Shivamogga district.

The couple lived in a rented house with their eight-year-old child. The accused worked as a helper at a sawmill.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the couple quarrelled frequently, said officials.



