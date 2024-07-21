Enjoy the exquisite flavors of Monsoon Milan at St. Lawrence Church Bondel

Mangaluru: On Sunday, July 21, 2024, the Ladies Association of St. Lawrence Church in Bondel hosted the Monsoon Milan event at 11:30 a.m. in the church hall. The programme commenced with a heartfelt prayer song seeking divine blessings, followed by a warm welcome from Mrs Avitha Mascarenhas, the association’s President.

Guests were warmly welcomed by the office bearers, each receiving a rose. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza -Parish Priest, Fr Peter Gonsalves-Spiritual Director for Ladies Association, Fr William D’Souza -Asst. Parish Priest, Fr Ravi Kumar MSIJ, Br Stephan Betharram, Br Balaswami -Jeppu Seminary, Vice President Mr John D’Silva, Mr Santhosh Misquith Secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council, This included all the sisters from various congregations

Mrs Lidwin D’Cunha showcased her creativity by writing all the names of the food prepared for the Monsoon Milan and incorporating them into a very good song, her efforts were evident in the well-crafted lyrics and the song was truly attractive and enjoyable. An upbeat dancing performance by the Bala Yesu Nilaya Children highlighted their skills, and they received a warm round of applause.

Fr Peter Gonsalves delivered an insightful message about Monsoon Milan, highlighting its significance and the impact it has on the community. He emphasized the importance of this tradition and how it brings people together, creating a sense of unity and continuity. Special recognition was given to the Ladies’ Association of Bondel for their vital role in Parish activities. Fr Peter congratulated all the members for their dedicated service and their readiness to help.

The event featured a variety of cultural performances, Melisha Crasta gave a remarkable dance, a traditional Kawali performance by members, Cynthia and her group mesmerized the audience with a well-coordinated dance, Teacher Olivia D’Sa impressed everyone with her solo act, Anita Thoras and her group delivered a stunning dance performance.

Dr Preethi Keerthi D’Souza conducted various games for the kids and attendees. It was a lot of fun, and everyone eagerly participated, finding great joy in the activities later prizes were awarded to the winners.

Veena D’Souza compered the program, while Mrs Cecilia D’Cunha delivered the formal vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to all participants, organizers, and attendees for making the event a success, Fr William D’Souza said the grace, blessing the food and the fellowship of the community. This added a spiritual and thankful note to the festive occasion.

A highlight of the event was the culinary spread, featuring 26 different cuisines and sweet dishes prepared by association members. The delicious food was enjoyed by over 200 attendees, and the Mansoon Millan event was a true celebration of community, talent, and togetherness, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

Photography & Report: Meena Serrao Barboza