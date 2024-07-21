ICYM and YCS/YSM members of Basilica of our Lady of Health Harihar Plant Saplings to increase Green Cover and Promote Biodiversity

Davanagere: The ICYM and YCS/YSM members of Harihar Parish planted saplings to enhance the local environment by increasing green cover and promoting biodiversity. The Youth Director of the Diocese of Shimoga Fr Franklin D’Souza, the Youth Director of Little Flower Deanery Fr Alwin Stanislaus, the Parish Priest of Harihar Fr George KA, Bro. Allen James, Deacon Anthony Raj SDB along with Animators, and all the ICYM and YCS/YSM members planted saplings. Around 15 saplings were planted to contribute to the environment.

The sapling planting event was a success, with enthusiastic participation and a positive impact on the local environment. It was a meaningful step towards creating a greener and more sustainable future. The Youth Director of the Diocese of Shimoga appreciated the initiative of ICYM and YCS/YSM of Our Lady of Health Minor Basilica Harihar and congratulated them.

The youth took the pledge to save the environment.