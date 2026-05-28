Entire cabinet became emotional after Siddaramaiah’s resignation decision: K’taka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur, considered a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday gave an emotional account of the atmosphere at the high-profile breakfast meeting where Siddaramaiah announced his decision to resign from the CM’s post.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Timmapur said the entire cabinet was overwhelmed with emotion following Siddaramaiah’s announcement.

“All cabinet members turned emotional when Siddaramaiah announced that he would tender his resignation. Including me, a majority of ministers could not control and broke down in tears after his announcement,” Timmapur said.

He stated that there was “pin-drop silence” in the meeting hall after the Chief Minister made the announcement.

“After seeing ministers become emotional and break down, Siddaramaiah himself also turned emotional,” he added.

Timmapur clarified that the issue of convening a Congress Legislature Party meeting did not come up during the breakfast meeting. According to him, Siddaramaiah simply informed the ministers that he would resign and thanked everyone for their cooperation during his tenure.

“He thanked all ministers and colleagues for ensuring good administration without attracting any allegations,” Timmapur stated.

The minister further revealed that Siddaramaiah informed the cabinet that the Congress high command had decided to appoint Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister.

“He said that the AICC leadership had conveyed to him that Shivakumar would become the next Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah also stated that he had promised Rahul Gandhi that he would resign whenever the party asked him to do so, and that he was now honouring that promise,” Timmapur said.

Praising Siddaramaiah’s political journey, Timmapur described him as a leader whose career should serve as an inspiration to others.

“He always had the determination to fight forces that came in the way of delivering justice and welfare to people. If there is anyone who could clear confusion over complex issues like internal reservation and deliver justice to oppressed communities like ours, it is Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Timmapur further stated that D.K. Shivakumar, while responding to Siddaramaiah during the meeting, assured him that he would function according to his guidance and continue to seek his support and advice.

The Excise Minister also highlighted Siddaramaiah’s contribution to strengthening the Congress party in Karnataka.

“The Congress party gave him an opportunity to serve as the longest-serving Chief Minister after late D. Devaraj Urs, and Siddaramaiah, in turn, strengthened and empowered the party,” he said.

Speaking emotionally about his personal political journey, Timmapur credited Siddaramaiah for reviving his career. It can be noted that Timmapur hails from the Dalit community.

“I was defeated three times and sidelined politically. At a time when I felt my political career had ended, Siddaramaiah made me an MLC and later inducted me into the cabinet. If I am sitting here today as a minister, the reason is Siddaramaiah and the Congress party,” he said.

Timmapur further praised Siddaramaiah for standing firmly in support of social justice and representation for oppressed communities.

“When questions were raised over why I should be given representation in the cabinet, Siddaramaiah courageously defended the decision and explained the reasons behind it. Similarly, on internal reservation, he always believed that those struggling for food and livelihood should receive justice and opportunities. He has the heart of a mother,” he remarked.

According to Timmapur, Siddaramaiah also spoke extensively during the meeting about the party’s future direction, ideology and the need to strengthen democracy.

“He cited examples of electoral victories in states like West Bengal and shared his concerns about the future of democracy in the country,” the minister added.



