Episcopal City Deanery Inaugurates Jubilee Year 2025 with Solemnity and Hope

Mangalore: The Episcopal City Deanery convened on [Date], at [Location], in a spirit of profound faith and communal joy to solemnly inaugurate the Jubilee Year 2025, a year dedicated to spiritual renewal and evangelization. The ceremony, centered on the inspiring theme “Pilgrims of Hope; Weapons of the Gospel,” commenced at 5:30 PM, marking the beginning of a year-long journey of prayer, reflection, and action within the Deanery and beyond.

The opening ceremony was gracefully compered by Fr. Antony George, who expertly guided the proceedings with clarity and warmth, setting a tone of reverence and anticipation. The event commenced with a visually striking welcome dance performed by the talented students of St. Ann’s School. Their choreography, set to a melodious Hindi hymn, beautifully encapsulated the themes of unity, peace, and divine grace that underpin the Jubilee Year’s objectives.

Following the dance performance, Very Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth delivered a gracious welcome address, extending heartfelt greetings to a distinguished assembly. Among those honored were His Lordship Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore; Msgr. Maxim Noronha; Rev. Fr. Ronald Serrao, Rector of St. Joseph Seminary; and all clergy, religious, and laity gathered to participate in this momentous occasion. Fr. Nazareth expressed his gratitude for their presence and underscored the significance of their collective commitment to the Jubilee Year’s mission.

The official inauguration of the Jubilee Year was marked by a symbolic and deeply moving dance by the students of Lourdes Central School. The performance, titled “Vachan Tera Hey Prabhu” (Your Word, O Lord), served as a potent reminder of the centrality of the Word of God in the Christian journey. The carefully crafted choreography and heartfelt expressions of the students effectively communicated the transformative power of scripture and its guiding role in the lives of the faithful.

A pivotal moment of the evening was the enlightening and motivational address delivered by Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha. His Lordship reflected on the profound significance of the Jubilee, drawing parallels to the biblical tradition of Jubilee meals and celebrations, which were characterized by three days of feasting and rejoicing centered around the proclamation of good news. He emphasized the transformative and uplifting nature of the Gospel, highlighting its power to bring encouragement and life to all who embrace it.

Bishop Saldanha further illustrated his message by referencing the encounter of Mary Magdalene at the tomb, noting how she became a joyful witness of the Resurrection after hearing the Word of God. He likened the life-giving presence of God’s Word to conceiving and giving birth to God through faithful listening, emphasizing the importance of active engagement with scripture.

In a cautionary note, His Lordship drew attention to the life of Jonah, who attempted to flee from God’s call. This served as a potent reminder to the faithful that disobedience and a disregard for God’s will can lead to the withdrawal of divine grace and the cessation of the life-giving influence of the Word.

Bishop Saldanha concluded his address with words of heartfelt appreciation for the organizers of the event, commending their dedication and meticulous preparation in ensuring that the inauguration was a spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

The proceedings then transitioned to the introduction of the esteemed panel of judges who would be evaluating the cultural segments of the evening. Fr. Arun Lobo introduced the following individuals, each recognized for their contributions to the arts and faith:

Fr. Francis Rodrigues – Parish Priest of Adyapadi, a noted writer and former editor of the Konkani weekly Rakno, recognized for his insightful commentary on matters of faith and culture.

Mr. Alwyn Noronha – A renowned musician and composer, and Headmaster of Bajpe High School, celebrated for his contributions to music education and his ability to inspire creativity in young people.

Mrs. Swapna Crasta – An accomplished teacher and versatile actor from Paldane, acknowledged for her commitment to nurturing talent and her engaging performances.

The latter part of the evening was dedicated to a vibrant array of cultural performances, expertly compered by Bro. Avil Santmayor, who carried the program forward with elegance and enthusiasm. The performances showcased the diverse talents and deep faith of the parishioners within the Episcopal City Deanery.

Highlights of the cultural program included:

A soulful chanting of Psalms 5 and 7 by the Cassia Parishioners, inspiring moments of reflection and prayer. The performance was characterized by its meticulous attention to detail and its powerful conveyance of the emotional depth of the psalms.

A dramatic and faith-filled skit on Mary Magdalene by the Bendur Parishioners, portraying her transformation as a disciple of hope. The skit powerfully depicted Mary Magdalene’s journey from despair to unwavering faith, highlighting the transformative power of encountering the risen Christ.

A beautifully rendered Psalm performance by the Jeppu Parishioners, rich in devotion and artistic expression. The performance skillfully blended music and recitation, creating a deeply moving and spiritually enriching experience.

A touching skit on Jesus, the Good Shepherd by the Kulur Parishioners, vividly portraying the care and unwavering call of Christ. The skit effectively communicated the message of God’s unconditional love and the importance of following His guidance.

A moving Psalm presentation by the Milagres Parishioners, seamlessly blending music and spirituality. The performance demonstrated a deep understanding of the power of music to enhance spiritual expression and inspire devotion.

A stirring skit on St. John the Baptist by the Tannirbavi Parishioners, depicting the prophet’s courage and unwavering proclamation of the truth. The skit powerfully portrayed St. John the Baptist’s commitment to justice and his willingness to stand up for his beliefs, even in the face of adversity.

The inauguration of the Jubilee Year 2025 was a resounding testament to the unity, faith, and artistic talents of the Episcopal City Deanery. The event successfully marked a powerful beginning to a year of spiritual renewal and evangelization, calling all the faithful to embark on a journey as “Pilgrims of Hope” and to become true “Weapons of the Gospel” in the challenges and opportunities of today’s world. The Episcopal City Deanery hopes that the year will be a time of growth, reflection, and renewed commitment to spreading the message of hope and love to all.



