‘Even Our Pet Dogs Have Nice Kennels & Facilities at Home, Unlike Us Here at APMC Yard’- Wholesale Traders

Spread the love



















‘Even Our Pet Dogs Have Nice Kennels & Facilities at Home, Unlike Us Here at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard ‘ in Baikampady, Mangaluru- Central Market Wholesale Traders, who are facing the brunt of heavy rains and lack of proper facilities, ever since they were shifted from heart of the Mangaluru City to this dilapidated Yard in the outskirts of Mangaluru



Mangaluru: After the Central Market from the City was shifted to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard in Baikampady, in the outskirts of Mangaluru on 4 April 2020, life has been not good for the traders in carrying out their business. The District Administration decided to shift the Central Market to avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing, due to the Covid-19 lockdown. But unfortunately the wholesale traders still continue to face all kinds of hurdles due to lack of facilities and proper space at the APMC Yard- which has resulted in abuse of social distancing, and many are not wearing face masks.

Following close on its heels after Team Mangalorean had published an article (Ref: Loss of Veggies/Fruits due to Poor Sales & Lack of Facilities at APMC Yard- Vendors may Halt Trade ) on 29 April, and less than a week due to heavy downpour this morning, it is a mess at APMC Yard, where water is stranded and vegetables and fruits are buried in soil and water, which will not be able to sell, resulting in total loss. Even the retaining wall around the yard collapsed, making the area more worse. Few days ago when it rained heavily, the traders had to dump around 30-40 gunny bags of fruits and vegetables, since they got rotten in the rain. And our ‘beloved?’ MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, and ‘Popular?’ MLA Vedavyas Kamath and MCC Mayor and other district administration officials who promised to rectify the situation within few days- and this is what you see today, well portrayed through photographs and videos.

If you look at this Yard-the APMC Yard built around 20 years ago, and was not being used until recently has resulted in dilapidated godowns, wild grass grown all round the vicinity, reptiles are seen moving around, and recently a python was spotted in the area, and above all, it lacks basic facilities. (Ref:You Can Now Find ‘Python’ among ‘Snake Gourd’ at the Central Market Operating at APMC Yard-Baikampady ). With no proper shops allotted to the vendors, ever since they moved to this yard, they have been selling the products laid on the ground, and many a times customers are reluctant to buy the items since they are covered with dust as bunch of vehicles move in and out. The area seems like total unhygienic, and vendors say that ever since they shifted from the City to this Yard, their business has dropped by 40%, which has resulted in dumping bags and bags of vegetables and fruits into garbage trucks.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, a fumed wholesale trader Abdul Majeed said, “Our pet dogs at home have better kennels and facilities provided by us, and look at us here- we are treated worst than stray dogs, with no covered building and no proper facilities. Sadly, we don’t even have a roof over head at this Yard- can you believe that. And they want us to do our business in pouring rain and blazing hot sun. The dist administration and MCC had forcibly shifted us here in the wake of covid-19 lockdown, into a place not fit to carry any kind of business. Look at the hardship we have been facing since a month, with no facilities etc- and we have been getting fake promises, right from the MP, MLA, and other authorities, that the problems will be sorted out soon. But all in vain. How long can we continue our trade in such a mess, and when unexpected rain lash this area”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Mustafa Kunhi-the President of Central Market Merchants Association said, “Due to the rising temperature we are losing quintals of vegetables and fruits, and today we threw about 30-40 bags of chillies, tomatoes, bananas, beans etc., which is a terrible loss. When we were asked to relocate to this Yard, we believed the district officials, but when we came here it was a disaster and we were left helpless and no other option we had to continue our trade. With lack of basic facilities, it’s hard to do business. We start our business during the wee hours of 3 am in the morning, and there are hardly any lights that are working, and we are left in dark to carry on with our sales. If such kind of hardships continue, we may decide to halt our trade, until proper arrangements are made by the district administration. And now with unexpected heavy rains, we are facing a harrowing experience. Where are all the leaders and authorities to look into our grievances “.

And regarding the shifting of the Central Market from the City to APMC yard in the outskirts of the City-Baikampady, Mustafa said, “This move to shift the Central Market from City to APMC yard was done in a hurry, and with no proper intimation to us, but we had no other option but to shift as per strict orders from district admin and MCC. Before they shifted us, facilities should have been upgraded here, which is not done, and traders and retailers are facing hardships. And now we have to face the nuisance of these reptiles. We can’t do business in the open air in the hot sun, and later during the rainy season. Many of us have been doing business at the Central Market for over three decades, and before they demolish the present market building they should give us time so that we can make other arrangements. Forcing us to shift and in the same time demolishing the present market building for a more sophisticated one is not fair at all”.

In conclusion, how long will these traders face the brunt of the ongoing situation they experience at the APMC Yard, until they get back to the newly state-of-the-art Central Market, which will surely NOT going to be dream come true for years, since as of now, the construction of the new market is on stay order passed by High Court. On May 5, the Senior Advocate and former Advocate general A S Ponanna, Advocate Latif Badagannoor and Akbar Pasha Argued on behalf of the writ petitioners through video conference before the single Judge. The Court then passed an order and issued a notice to the City Corporation not to demolish the City market Building. (Ref: Construction of New Central Market May be Delayed as HC Passes Stay Order on Demolition of Old Building )

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...