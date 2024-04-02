Even sans BJP MP, PM Modi has contributed to Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar



Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister and the NDA’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday pointed out that the Prime Minister had contributed to the constituency in a major way.

The Union Minister also took on his political opponent in Thiruvananthapuram and accused the sitting Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, of attributing the PM Modi government’s initiatives in the city to his personal efforts.

“The Modi government’s contributions to Thiruvananthapuram have been unparalleled, even in the absence of a BJP MP or a state government in Kerala.

“However, the housing sector, particularly under the PM Awas Yojana, grapples with a crisis due to the state government’s failure to contribute its share,” said the businessman-turned-politician who is pitted against senior Congress leader Tharoor and former Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member and CPI veteran, P Ravindran.

He pointed out that beyond the political rhetoric, people of the constituency face critical issues such as housing, safe drinking water and poor road infrastructure.

“Both the Congress-led UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF have chosen to divert attention by spreading misinformation about unrelated matters like Manipur and the CAA. The people deserve honest discussions about these fundamental challenges,” he added.

He also proposed a redesign of the schemes, with the entire funding coming directly from the Centre, bypassing the state government’s limitations.

“A BJP MP from Thiruvananthapuram, potentially serving as a minister in the upcoming Narendra Modi-led government, will be better positioned to deliver results, leveraging the advantages of a central role,” added Chandrasekhar.