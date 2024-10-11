Exciting Competitions Await at Family Fiesta 2024 – Register Now!

UAE: The countdown to the highly anticipated Family Fiesta 2024 has begun! Organized by the Mangalore Konkans Dubai, this vibrant event will take place on December 8, 2024, at the Sharjah Wanderers Sports Club and promises a day full of excitement, cultural celebrations, and community spirit. This year, we are thrilled to announce four exciting competitions that will bring out the best in fun, creativity, and holiday cheer.

We invite participants from all over the UAE to join the fun, showcase their talents, and compete for exciting prizes. Registration is now open for the following competitions:

1. Tug of War – Test Your Team’s Strength!

Do you have the strength, stamina, and strategy to take home the Tug of War trophy? Get your team together and let the battle begin!

Teams must consist of 13 players (7 men, 3 women, and reserves).

Open to all nationalities – the only rule is that you must have a valid UAE residence visa.

There is no weight limit.

Players may use hand gloves.

Digging the ground or using spiked shoes are strictly prohibited.

Teams must report by 9 AM.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSfhG35BLcUEtLU2aOAwNNfb 5DVIl5giUk2Xaw-3HA17Dxx3aA/ viewform

2. Christmas Carols – Spread the Festive Cheer!

A call for all singers! Let your voices ring out in festive harmony.

Teams of 6 to 12 members, including musicians.

This competition is open to individuals of any nationality and religion.

Electronic musical instruments are not allowed.

Carols can be sung in any language, and only live instruments are allowed (no electronic or recorded music, including Karaoke).

Carols can be sung in any language or mix of languages.

Each competitor can participate with only one team.

Each team has a maximum of 5 minutes to perform.

Preliminary round on November 17, 2024.

Top 3 teams will perform on event day!

Register by October 30, 2024, and bring the magic of Christmas to life.

Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLSeriH0eGTEBl- qJHF5x_ MmvGt5D1qJZOcijjGgVhLrgkGgXUw/ viewform

3. Mini Santa – A Fun and Creative Showcase for Kids!

This adorable competition is for the little ones to showcase their creativity by dressing up as Santa Claus.

Open to children ages 2-12

Group limit:

Group 1) 2-4 years

Group 2) 5-8 Years

Group 3) 9-12 Years

Each child gets a maximum of 2 minutes (120 seconds) to perform.

All participants must dress as Santa Claus. Variations are encouraged to showcase creativity, such as traditional Santa, sporty Santa, or modern Santa, among others.

Prizes are for the Best Costume, Most Creative Santa, Funniest Santa, and Audience Favorite.

Children participating in the Group 1 category must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on stage.

Registration deadline: November 15, 2024.

Parents don’t miss out on this chance for your children to shine as the most unique Mini Santa!

Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSdRynlLZYrA5V6duO36MwC7 pkg1n2a2Fazq9na3k-BDF7n1Lg/ viewform

4. Mini Santa – A Fun and Creative Showcase for Children of Determination!

We are proud to introduce a special edition of the Mini Santa competition for Children of Determination!

Open to children with determination below 18 years old.

After registering, participants will be asked to upload a video showcasing their creative Santa costume (a separate link will be provided for the video submission).

Prizes for the Best Costume, Most Creative Santa, Funniest Santa, and Audience Favorite.

All participants must dress as Santa Claus. Variations are encouraged to showcase creativity, such as traditional Santa, sporty Santa, or modern Santa, among others.

The video must be a maximum of 60 seconds.

Registration Deadline: November 17, 2024

Join us in celebrating creativity and inclusivity with this heartwarming competition!

https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSdRynlLZYrA5V6duO36MwC7 pkg1n2a2Fazq9na3k-BDF7n1Lg/ viewform

4. Jive Dance – Dance Your Way to Glory!

Get your dancing shoes ready and show off your best Jive moves!

On-the-spot registration at the event.

Registration closes at 3 PM on event day.

Hit the dance floor and wow the judges with your energy and style. Music is ours and steps will be yours, let’s see who can match the beat in style!

With such an incredible variety of competitions, Family Fiesta 2024 promises something for everyone – young and old, singers and dancers, athletes and artists. Prizes and recognition await the winners, and every participant will walk away with unforgettable memories. The judges’ decisions are final, and there will be no opportunity to contest their rulings.

How to Register:

Interested participants can register online for Tug of War, Christmas Carols, and Mini Santa competitions through the link provided above or simply scan the QR code.

Hurry! Registrations are closing soon, and spots are limited! Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action at Family Fiesta 2024.

The passes are out and whoever wants to book the passes can call and book the tickets at +971 50 508 8528 and +971 52 891 1756