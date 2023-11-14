Exciting opportunity to own a Petrol Bunk (Retail Outlet) of MRPL’s HiQ Brand

Mangaluru: ONGC – MRPL, India’s largest single-location refinery ventures into the South Indian Market to expand its Retail Outlet network.

MRPL has sought applications for the award of Dealership for its flagship Retail Outlet (Petrol Bunk) brand HiQ. MRPL invites entrepreneurs to embrace this exciting opportunity and be part of this growing Dealership network.

To apply please visit our MRPL Websites www.mrpl.co.in and www.mdsp.co.in for more details.

For more details please contact the following numbers:

Tamil Nadu: 9448546742 / 9489389263

Karnataka: 9845144811 (Mangalore) / 8080628365 (Bangalore) / 8277027123 (Hubli)

Kerala: 9496808918 / 8565994929