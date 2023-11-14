Karnataka Sangha Dubai to Host 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava on Nov 26

UAE: Karnataka Sangha Dubai, the first-ever Karnataka association of Dubai founded in 1985, is organizing a Mega celebration of the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava-2023 on 26th November 2023, Sunday from 2:00 PM at Al Nasr Leisure land Ice rink, Oud Metha Dubai.

Minister for Kannada, Culture & Backward class Shivaraj Tangadagi, Sumalatha Ambareesh- Member of Parliament, Dr Arathi Krishna – Deputy Chairman, Karnataka NRI Forum will be gracing as chief Guests of celebration.

The noted entrepreneur of regions Dr Moideen Thumbay, Shree Vikas, Praveen Shetty, Dr Frank Fernandes, Madan Patel, Ibrahim Gadiyar, Shivadhwaj Shetty, Zafrullah Khan Mandya, R Ravi, Dr BK Yusuf, Harish Bangera, Ronald Martis presence will add more colour to the celebration.

Further noted TV and Sandalwood artists Majatalkies & Gichhi Gili Gili fame Chiller Manju, Chandraprabha, Karthik, Raghavendra and Coastal Yakshagana and Comedy masters Naveen D Padil, Deepak Rai, Dinesh Kodapadavu, Dinesh Kadaba will be enthralling the audience with rib-tickling comedy numbers.

Chiranthana Dance Academy, Bengaluru one the noted dance troupe consisting of more than 60 artists will be presenting the unique Theme dance “Karnataka Darshana” by celebrity artist Dr Sanjay Shantaram and team.

Followed by Sangeetha Rasamanjari Kannada Melody songs by Celebrity singers of Kannadada Kogile fame Sandesh Neermarga, and Nadeera Banu along with noted UAE singer Naved Magundi.

Dubai will also witness the grand award, “Dubai Karnataka Rajyotsava Award -2023” being bestowed upon a selfless social worker from the community. Winning teams of Dance Cup 2023 will be performing Karnataka Folk dances which will be one more attraction for spectators.

President & Executive Committee of Karnataka Sangha Dubai requested everyone to witness the grand celebration with performances of over 100 artists & guests from Karnataka.

Entry Tickets are now available online.

Register through the below link to get FREE Tickets.

https://konfhub.com/ksdkr23