EXPERT Students EXPRESSED their Hidden Talents at EXPRESSION ’23, a Fest at Roshini Nilaya

EXPERT Students EXPRESSED their Hidden Talents at EXPRESSION ’23, a Fest/National Level Inter-Collegiate Talent Hunt with the theme ‘ EMPORIA’ at School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, happening on 3 and 4 November 2023

Mangaluru: “Everyone has talent. What’s rare is the courage to follow it to the dark places where it leads”, said Erica Jong Everyone has their definition of talent. But here is a standard definition. Talent is the ability of an individual to excel in a particular activity. Everyone has a talent, hidden or not. It can be cooking, playing an instrument, performing a sport, or art. The difficulty is not to discover it but to express it, and continuously improve. Being talented is not enough to succeed; you have to train, train and share. Talent; Self Improvement; Motivation; Skills; and following your Passion- those qualities were seen with the students from 28 colleges, who gathered at Roshni Nilaya to take part in the ‘EXPRESSION 2023’- Fest with the theme “EMPORIA”, (The Battle of Empires).

‘EMPORIA’, is of Italian origin which reflects the values of versatility and Creativity. It is a sought-after name that represents the values of Freedom and Playfulness. The concept was chosen for the amalgamation of these values, for the propagation of freedom to compete while exploring creativity and versatility. The idea behind the theme is to inculcate the skill of navigating challenges while upholding the spirit of healthy competition. Anupam Agrawal, IPS, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police, inaugurated the fest at 9:00 AM in the college auditorium. Dr Sophia Fernandes, Principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, presided over the function. Dr Jenis Mary, Vice Principal; Ms Sarik Ankitha, Dean Student Progression; Nithin Kumar Reddy-President, Ms Ifra Ayeesha-Vice President; and Ms Diya Binoy-General Secretary, all three of Roshni Nilaya Student Council were also present.

The programme began with a prayer by Sharanya and the Team, and the Formal Welcome address was delivered by Prof Vineetha K, Registrar Evaluation, followed by Curtain Raiser/briefing of the event by Ms Ifra Ayesha, President of the student Cabinet. After the inauguration, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in his inaugural address said, “You all should know that competitions are not about winning, but it’s your participation which matters the most. Competitions will always be there, but the important thing is how to compete in real life. Life is a risk but we need to overcome and eradicate the negatives that keep haunting our lives. Teamwork is always important to attain success. I admire the capacities and talents of all you students here who are ready to fight the battle of events”.

The events are as follows Battle of the August, Battle of Barters, Battle of Beagles, Battle of Brushstrokes, Battle of Flavours, Battle of Frames, Battle of Hunters & Battle of Showstoppers. Raj B Shetty, Sandalwood Actor, Director and Screenwriter, will be the Chief Guest for the Valedictory Program at 5:00 PM in the college auditorium on 4 November 2023. Dr Jenis Mary P, Vice Principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, will be presiding over the function, joined by Sarik Ankitah; and Dr Sophia N Fernandes-Principal, among others.

The Presidential address was delivered by Dr Jenis Mary P, and Sarik Ankitha delivered the Vote of thanks. The formal programme was eloquently and meticulously compered by Ms Chinnu Skariah and Ms Minoala Saldanha, both third BA Criminology students, and the event announcers were Ms Viola D’silva and Sr Jeffrey.