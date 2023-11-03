Youth Distraught by GF Reluctant to Go Out With Him Hurls Stones at PG Accommodation

Youth Distraught by Girl Friend Reluctant to Go Out With Him Hurls Stones at Paying Guest Accommodation, near St Agnes College, above Vas Bakery, Bendore, Mangaluru. The public angered by his behaviour thrashed the youth, prior to police arriving at the spot

Mangaluru: As per police reports a youth, who was distraught after his girlfriend refused to go out with him on Wednesday night started to hurl stones at the Paying Guest accommodation, located near St Agnes College, above Vas Bakery, Bendore, Mangalluru, owned by Suresh Shetty, where she is employed.

The youth is identified as 18-year-old Vivek, from Sullia who was in love with a girl working at the said PG. On Thursday late in the evening, he started bugging her to go out with him that night, and when she denied his request, out of anger he started hurling stones at the PG building. Locals who saw his act got hold of him and thrashed him before the police took him away.