Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier Inaugurated

GOA: “The Decennial Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier was officially inaugurated on 21st November 2024 with a Eucharistic Celebration, presided over by Archbishop Anil Couto, Archbishop of Delhi. Organized by the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, the exposition will conclude on 5th January 2025. Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão welcomed all the Bishops, Priests, religious, Government officials, and pilgrims from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and the faithful gathered and asked them to pray that this spiritual event may benefit our lives.

“The exposition of the sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier is a time of grace and renewal, not only for those who come to venerate the relics but also for the Church in India.” Said Archbishop Anil Couto. Archbishop Couto was delivering a homily on the theme “Sent forth to proclaim the Kingdom of God”. “It serves as a reminder and a call for all of us to renew our own lives, reflecting on the transformation that took place in St. Francis Xavier’s life after his encounter with Jesus.” Said the Prelate.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão (Archbishop of Goa and Daman), Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas ( Bishop of Daltonganj Diocese), Bishop Visuvasam Selvaraj (Bishop of Port Blair Diocese), Bishop Joseph Raja Rao (Bishop of Vijayawada Diocese), Bishop Simiao Fernandes (Auxiliary Bishop of Goa and Daman), Bishop Alex Dias (Bishop-Emeritus of Port Blair Diocese) and Bishop Dominic Lumon (Bishop-Emeritus of Imphal Diocese), Fr. Jose Remedious Fernandes (Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman), Msgr. Juan Pablo Cerrillos Hernandez (Counsellor, at the Apostolic Nunciature), Fr. Alberto Napolitano (Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciature of India and Nepal), Fr. Nazareth Fernandes SFX (General of the Society of Pilar), Fr. Pedro Rodrigues S.J. (Provincial of Society of Jesus), Canon Alfred Vaz ( President of the Cathedral Chapter-Goa), Fr. Rosario Oliveira ( Parish Priest of Se Cathedral), Fr. Patricio Fernandes ( Rector of the Basilica of Bom Jesus), Fr. Henry Falcão ( Convenor of the Exposition Committee ) Deacon Slater Alemao, Deacon Malcom Colaço and nearly 600 priests concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration.





The Archbishop recalled the spiritual journey of St Francis Xavier and said that he dedicated himself tirelessly to spreading the Gospel of Jesus, planting seeds of faith wherever he went. “Today, the fruits of that faith are evident in nations around the world.” Said Archbishop Anil Couto “Throughout his life, he remained faithful to God’s will, wholeheartedly following Jesus’ command to proclaim the Good News to all people.” Archbishop noted.

“The Good News of Jesus is that God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son so that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. These words of Jesus encapsulate the essence of our faith.” Archbishop Anil said.

Archbishop Anil, in speaking about the proclamation of the Kingdom of God, highlighted the importance of repentance and penance. He said that without repentance, and without trusting the Gospel and living by God’s Word, the Kingdom of God cannot take root in our lives. Repentance allows us to overcome the devil, sin, and even death. Just as the prophets faced challenges in proclaiming God’s Kingdom, St. Francis Xavier also endured difficulties in his mission to spread the Good News.

The Archbishop appealed to the faithful, saying, “When we encounter Jesus in our lives, we become the salt that adds flavour to the world and the light that leads others.”

A book – Stories in Silver-St. Francis Xavier’ written by a well-known writer and photographer Pantaleao Fernandes was released.

Fr. Mariano D’Costa Director of the Diocesan Centre for Biblical Apostolate was the liturgical commentator while Fr. Candido Fernandes, Director of the Pastoral Institute, Old Goa, animated the liturgy. Fr. Romeo Monteiro, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, led the liturgical singing. Fr. Daniel Pereira and Zeeba Tiegal were the announcers for the whole ceremony. Fr. Henry Falcao thanked all.

The sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier were carried in a procession from the Basilica of Bom Jesus to the Se Cathedral Church in a specially designed electric carriage that transported the Saint’s casket. Representatives from various diocesan bodies, associations, movements, sections of Goan society, seminarians, priests, religious, and bishops, participated in the procession. Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão led the prayer service once the relics were placed in the Se Cathedral. 1500 Parish Youth led by Fr. Blaise Lobo, Director of Diocesan Youth Centre, made a human chain for the procession. Specially chosen representatives carried the sacred relics from the original place to the Altar, Basilica to its door, and from the entrance of the Se Cathedral to its interior. A brass band, consisting of 100 musicians and led by Fr. Simon D’Cunha, President of the Diocesan Commission for Sacred Music, played a central role in the procession.

by Br Malvino Alfonso OCD

Pics -Fr. Barry Cardozo and Narayan Pisurlekar