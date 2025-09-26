Extortionist wanted in Punjab brought back from UAE with CBI help

New Delhi: An extortionist wanted by the Punjab Police was brought back from the UAE with the CBI utilising Interpol channels to coordinate the fugitive’s extradition, an official said on Friday.

Parminder Singh alias Nirmal Singh alias Pindi was brought back from the UAE through Interpol channels after the CBI got the Red Notice published against him, the CBI official said in a statement.

The accused was wanted by the Punjab Police in cases of extortion, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for raising funds for terrorist acts, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, it said.

Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on June 13 at the request of the Punjab Police.

Parminder Singh was arrested by the UAE authorities, and a decision was taken to extradite him to India, said the statement.

Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking wanted criminals, the CBI said.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels, the statement said.

Earlier this month, India was elected as a member of the Interpol Asian Committee, underscoring the country’s commitment to regional cooperation to address common challenges like drug trafficking, cyber crime, terrorism and human trafficking.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, “Committed to address shared challenges. India has been elected as a member of the INTERPOL Asian Committee for the term 2025-29 at the 25th Interpol Asian Conference in Singapore. India’s membership underscores its commitment to regional cooperation to address common challenges like drug trafficking, cyber crime, terrorism and human trafficking.”

The election took place through a multi-stage voting process, marking an important milestone in India’s engagement with international law enforcement cooperation, as emphasised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – the National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol in India, which serves as the national focal point for all Interpol-related matters and facilitates international cooperation among law enforcement agencies.