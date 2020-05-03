Spread the love



















Face Mask and Social Distancing must or Pay Penalty from May 4

Mangaluru: The Secretariat, Government of Karnataka issued a notification in exercise of the powers conferred by section 4, 15 and 17 of the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Ordinance. 2020 (Karnataka Ordinance 7 of 2020). The Government of Karnataka hereby makes the following Regulations in continuation of the Regulations saved and continued under section 17 of the said Ordinance, namely:-

Regulations:

Title and commencement- These Regulations may be called The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020 and shall come into force from the date of the publication in the Official Gazette and shall remain in force for one year or till they are withdrawn whichever is earlier.

Wearing mask and maintenance of social distance and penalty-Whenever any person is in a public place he/she shall compulsorily wear a mask or cover his/her mouth and nose with a handkerchief or other loose cloth appropriately tied around the mouth and nose. Maintain social distancing of minimum 1 metre from other persons.

Whoever contravenes the provisions of Sub Regulation shall be punishable under the provisions of the said Ordinance. However, a Police Officer of not below the rank of Sub-Inspector, Health Inspector of Municipal Corporation, Gram Panchayat Development Officer or any other officer authorized by the Government may levy and collect a spot fine of Rs 200/- in Municipal Corporation areas and Rs 100/- in areas other than the Municipal Corporation.

For the purpose of these Regulations “Public place” means the indoor or outdoor area, whether privately or publicly owned, to which the public have access by right or by invitation, expressed or implied, whether by payment of money or not and includes a public conveyance but not a place when used exclusively by one or more individuals for private gathering or other personal purposes.