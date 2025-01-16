Faithful Depart with Blessings as the Infant Jesus Feast Ends in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The second day of the Infant Jesus Feast was a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees, with a special emphasis on the sick and suffering, under the theme “Love in Every Step, Hope in Every Journey.” The entire day was dedicated to prayers, masses, and acts of compassion for those in need.

The day began with the 6:00 am mass, celebrated by Rev. Fr. Archibald Gonsalves, Provincial Councillor, who set a prayerful tone for the day. This was followed by a 7:30 am mass celebrated by Fr. Joachim Rodrigues, ensuring a continuous flow of grace and blessings.

At 9:00 am, Fr. Joseph Martis led the mass and at 10:30 am, the celebrations reached their peak with the presence of His Excellency Most Rev. Dr. Elias Frank, Bishop of Asansol, who celebrated the mass with great reverence. The morning services were conducted in Konkani and Malayalam, reflecting the diversity of the community present.

A special highlight of the day came after the 10:30 am mass when Fr. John Pinto, OCD, conducted a touching adoration service dedicated to all the sick and suffering. All who attended this moment of quiet reflection and prayer deeply appreciated this moment.

In the afternoon, devotees were served a nourishing lunch, fostering community and fellowship. The Malayalam masses continued in the afternoon, providing an opportunity for more worshippers to partake in the day’s solemnities.

The evening saw the grand conclusion of the festal day with the solemn last mass, celebrated by Fr. Rudolph D’Souza, OCD. Many priests were present to lead the faithful in this final Eucharistic celebration, creating an atmosphere of deep devotion.

Following the mass, a small but meaningful Eucharistic procession took place, winding through the roads and streets, where the faithful joined in prayer and praise. The procession concluded with a beautiful benediction, imparting blessings to all participants.

The closing ceremony of the Infant Jesus Annual Feast 2025 was a moment of great significance. The Infant Jesus flag was lowered by Dr Ruksana, child psychologist, and Geeta Kulkarni, ACP Cyber Crime, symbolizing the end of a spiritually fulfilling day.

Overall, the day was filled with vibrant energy, devotion, and a deep sense of community spirit, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

