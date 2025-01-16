Sandesha Foundation Unveils Sandesha Awards 2025

Mangalore: Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education®, an institution renowned for its steadfast commitment to fostering a value-based society, is proud to announce the much-anticipated Sandesha Awards 2025. Established in 1989 and registered as a charitable institution in 1991, Sandesha has been a trailblazer in promoting harmony and excellence through active support for art, culture, education, and folklore.

The foundation continues to shape lives through its comprehensive training programs in music, dance, art, painting, journalism, media education, public speaking, and related fields. Additionally, it has created dynamic platforms by organizing workshops on drama, poetry, media, and other subjects that unite talents across diverse walks of life. Recently, Sandesha took a leap forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Karnataka Gangubhai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University, paving the way for certificate and diploma programs that further enhance its educational offerings. Adding to its legacy, Sandesha was honoured for its contributions to Kannada literature at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Mandya on December 22, 2024.

About Sandesha Awards

The Sandesha Awards is a flagship initiative of the foundation, celebrating exceptional contributions in Literature, Journalism, Arts, Education, Music, Media, Social Service, and more. This prestigious annual event not only honors outstanding achievements but also underscores the importance of value-driven contributions, promoting a culture of excellence and societal impact.

Sandesha Awards 2025 Details

The Sandesha Awards 2025 ceremony will be held on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 5:30 PM, at the Sandesha Institute Grounds, Mangalore. The event will be presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Bellary and Chairman of the Institute. The Chief Guest for the evening will be Shri Dinesh Gundu, Honourable Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka Other distinguished dignitaries include Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shimoga, Most Rev. Dr. Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Bishop of Belthangady, Dr. Sudeep Paul, MSFS, Director of Sandesha, Mr. Roy Castelino and Rev. Fr. Ivan Pinto, Trustees of the Institute, Shri Damodar Shetty, Chairperson, Sandesha Awards Jury.

Sandesha Awardees 2025

This year’s awardees have been selected for their exemplary contributions across various fields:

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada): B. R. Laxman Rao

Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani): Iriene Pinto

Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu): Ganesh Amin Sankamar

Sandesha Esteem Award: Michael D’Souza

Sandesha Media Award: D. V. Rajashekar

Sandesha Konkani Music Award: Roshan D’Souza

Sandesha Art Award: Girish Kasaravalli

Sandesha Education Award: Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi

Sandesha Special Recognition Award: K. V. Rao

Sandesha Talent Award: Remona Evette Pereira

Sandesha Special Honorary Awards 2025

Sandesha Esteem Award: Mr. Michael D’Souza (for Humanitarian Service and Philanthropy)

Sandesha Talent Award: Miss Remona Yvette Pereira (for Outstanding Talent in Bharatanatyam)

The Sandesha Awards 2025 is set to be a memorable celebration of talent, dedication, and values. We look forward to an evening of inspiration and recognition as we honour these exceptional individuals who continue to make a positive impact on society.

Details of the Awardees

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada): B. R. Lakshman Rao

B. R. Lakshman Rao, affectionately known as the “Poet of Love,” was born on September 9, 1946, in Cheemangala village, Chikkaballapur district, to B. R. Rajarao and Smt. Venkata Lakshmamma. With a B.A. and M.Ed. to his name, he managed his own tutorial center in Chintamani, Kolar district, before settling in Bengaluru post-retirement. His literary journey began with the publication of his first poetry collection, Gopi Mattu Gandaleena (1971). Over the years, he authored eight additional collections, culminating in Navonmesha. His body of work also includes anthologies of short poems and lyrical compositions.

Lakshman Rao’s versatility extends beyond poetry into almost every literary genre, including short stories, novels, plays, critiques, translations, biographies, and essays. He has represented Kannada literature on international platforms, visiting England, the United States, Singapore, and the Middle East at the invitation of Kannada associations to promote Kannada culture and literature. Many of his works are part of school and college curricula, and his poems have been translated into English and several Indian languages.

Some of his popular lyrical compositions include Amma, Ninna Edeyaalada, Nimbegida, Jaalibaarinalli, and Helihogu Kaarana. He is also well-known for his movie songs, such as Baa Maleye Baa, Baare Rajakumari, and Devare, Agadha Ninna Karuneya Kadalu.

Lakshman Rao’s contributions have been widely recognized, earning him prestigious awards such as the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Dr. Puthina Poetry Award, Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Masti Award, and the Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics in Cinema, among others.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to Kannada literature, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is honored to present Shri B. R. Lakshman Rao with the Sandesha Kannada Literature Award 2025.

Sandesha Konkani Literary Award 2025: Irene Pinto

Mrs. Irene Pinto, an eminent Konkani novelist and a cherished literary figure, hails from Bejai, Mangalore. Known for her exceptional contribution to Konkani literature, she embarked on her literary journey at a young age under the pen name Sharath. With a deep passion for storytelling and a profound command of the Konkani language, Mrs. Pinto has enriched the literary world with her prolific writings. While her creative endeavors span multiple genres, her mastery of novel writing has made her a standout voice in Konkani literature.

Her first novel, Balidan, which began as a serialized story in the Konkani monthly magazine Zhelo in 1963, received immense appreciation from readers and was later published as a book. This marked the beginning of an illustrious literary career. Over the years, she continued to captivate audiences with her engaging narratives and thought-provoking themes. Some of her notable works include Stree, Moje Antaskarṇ Visorchenam, Palleli Bhas, Hav Chukon Podonk Na, Tuvennegar Kelen, Mog ani Bharvaso, and Asha ani Nirasha. Her stories delve into the depths of human emotions, societal issues, and the complexities of life, making her works relatable and timeless. In addition to her novels, Mrs. Pinto has written over 25 short stories, each a gem in its own right, showcasing her versatility and creativity as a writer.

Mrs. Irene Pinto’s literary brilliance has been widely recognized and celebrated over the decades. She was honored with the Mithr Award in 1964 for her groundbreaking novel Stree, which highlighted the struggles and resilience of women. Her novel Mog ani Bharvaso earned her the Konkani Bhasha Mandal-Goa Award in 1974. Further accolades include the prestigious Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Award in 2003 and the Louis Mascarenhas Konkani Nalanda Literary Award in 2010, conferred by the Mangalore Konkani Study Centre. These awards stand as a testament to her enduring legacy and significant contributions to the Konkani literary world.

Recognizing her unwavering dedication to promoting Konkani literature and her monumental impact on the literary community, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is honored to present Mrs. Irene Pinto with the Sandesha Konkani Literary Award 2025. Her work continues to inspire and illuminate the path for future generations of Konkani writers and readers alike.

Sandesha Tulu Literary Award 2025: Dr. Ganesh Amin Sankamar

Dr. Ganesh Amin Sankamar, a distinguished Tulu poet and folklorist, was born in 1960 in Sankamar, Dakshina Kannada district. A scholar par excellence, he holds a Ph.D. in Folklore and Semantic Power. Over the years, his academic journey has spanned diverse roles, including two years as a lecturer at SNS College, Sunkadakatte; 13 years as the principal of Narayana Guru College, Katipalla; and two decades as a Kannada professor at St. Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru.

A luminary in Tulu folklore, Dr. Sankamar has authored approximately 18 works in Tulu and Kannada. With an unwavering dedication to cultural preservation, he has delivered over 5,000 lectures, presented numerous research papers, and conducted several workshops on Tulu folklore. In 1996, he founded the Agoḷi Manjanna Folklore Center in Pavanje, which remains a cornerstone for promoting and preserving Tulu heritage.

Dr. Sankamar’s influence extends beyond academia. He has served on the Academic Council of Mangalore University and the Tulu Sahitya Academy. His popular radio programs, Gaampanna Naadirgatta on All India Radio, Mangaluru, and Genada Nade on Radio Sarang, have earned widespread recognition. He has also taken Tulu culture to international platforms, conducting programs in Bahrain, Dubai, and Muscat. Furthermore, his leadership roles include serving as the director of the Narayana Guru Chair and the Rani Abbakka Study Chair at Mangalore University. Among his many accolades is the prestigious Sadhaka Puraskara from Mangalore University.

Dr. Sankamar’s literary contributions include notable works such as Dolu, Maaya Da Kaayi, Maaya Mattu Joga, Sante Dulayi Onte, Genada Nade, and Genada Bolpu.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication to promoting Tulu literature and culture, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is proud to present Dr. Ganesh Amin Sankamar with the Sandesha Tulu Literary Award 2025. His tireless efforts continue to enrich and preserve the cultural fabric of the Tulu-speaking community.

Sandesha Media Award – 2025: D.V. Rajasekhar

D.V. Rajasekhar was born in 1951 in Manchappanahalli, Bengaluru Urban District. He is the son of C.H. Veera Nanjachar and Kalamma. After completing his B.A. (Honors) and M.A. from Central College, Bengaluru, he served as a Kannada lecturer at Christ College, Bengaluru, for four years.

With a career spanning over four decades, D.V. Rajasekhar has worked in various capacities at the prestigious daily newspaper Prajavani. He has conducted interviews with renowned personalities such as filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Mahabharata fame director Peter Brook, Hindustani classical vocalist Gangubai Hangal, and astronaut Charles Conrad, who traveled to the moon. He continues to write a column titled “Videsha Vihara” for the Andolana newspaper in Mysuru.

As a member of India’s journalist delegation, he visited Israel and Palestine. He also reported directly from the European Union Summit held in Luxembourg. Known for his independent thinking, he has earned a reputation as a prominent columnist. Post-retirement, he contributed as a columnist for Vijaya Karnataka and Kannada Prabha newspapers and served as an editorial advisor to The State, Kannada’s first multimedia website.

Rajasekhar has authored notable works such as Shabdadolagana Nishabda, Hattu Dikku, and Suddiyinda Hinde. He has received several accolades, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Press Academy Award, and the Press Club Media Award.

Recognizing his outstanding contributions to journalism, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is proud to honour D.V. Rajasekhar with the 2025 Sandesha Media Award.

Sandesha Konkani Music Award 2025: Roshan John D’Souza

Roshan John D’Souza, a celebrated musician and composer from Bondel, Mangalore, was born on March 4, 1977. With a career spanning over three decades, he has become a prominent figure in Konkani music, earning acclaim as a composer and a passionate advocate for preserving and promoting the art form.

Roshan’s musical journey began under the mentorship of Joel Pereira, a renowned expert in Konkani music, who inspired him to refine his craft and pursue his passion with unwavering dedication. Further enhancing his skills, Roshan worked as a sound engineer at Sandesha Recording Studio before establishing R.D. Studio and Strummers Music School. Through these ventures, he seamlessly fused modern technology with traditional Konkani music, making it more accessible and appealing to younger generations.

As a prolific composer, Roshan has lent his talent to over 300 albums in Konkani, English, Kannada, and Tamil. He has also co-produced several albums, demonstrating his versatility and collaborative spirit. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his groundbreaking project, The Earth Song, united 17 singers across 9 languages, 6 poets, and 5 musicians, exemplifying his ability to bring together diverse talents to create something extraordinary.

Roshan’s contributions extend to Konkani cinema, with notable work in films such as Payan and Noxibacho Khell, where his compositions have added depth and richness to the storytelling.

Recognized for his exceptional achievements, Roshan John D’Souza has been honored with several accolades, including the Kalakar Puraskar by Mandd Sobhann, the Global Konkani Music Award, and recognition in the Limca Book of World Records.

In recognition of his remarkable contributions to Konkani music and his efforts to preserve and innovate within this rich tradition, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is proud to present Roshan John D’Souza with the Sandesha Konkani Music Award 2025. His work continues to inspire and uplift the Konkani-speaking community.

Sandesha Art Award 2025: Girish Kasaravalli

Internationally acclaimed Kannada filmmaker and Padma Shri awardee Girish Kasaravalli was born on December 3, 1950, in Kesalur, Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, to Ganesh Rao and Lakshmidevi. A gold medalist from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Kasaravalli made a lasting mark in the field of film direction, carving out a legacy in parallel cinema. Following in the footsteps of stalwarts like Satyajit Ray, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and Aravindan, he pioneered a unique path rooted in realism and social consciousness.

Kasaravalli’s cinematic journey began with his debut film Ghatashraddha, which set a benchmark for values-driven storytelling. Over the past two decades, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to meaningful cinema, directing 14 critically acclaimed films. Each of his works has received accolades at the international, national, and state levels, earning him a revered place in Indian cinema.

As a director, producer, and screenplay writer, Kasaravalli’s profound understanding of global cinema and his creative vision have made him a sought-after mentor at film workshops and an inspiration in the industry. Iconic films such as Ghatashraddha, Tabarana Kathe, Thaayi Saheba, and Dweepa have all won the prestigious National Film Awards Golden Lotus, while many others have garnered numerous awards, showcasing his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to art and cinema, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is proud to honor Girish Kasaravalli with the Sandesha Art Award 2025.

Sandesha Education Award 2025: Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi

Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, born in 1947 in Kasaragod, is a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on the field of education. Though he began his academic journey with an arts degree from Mysore University and explored diverse sectors such as transportation, industry, medicine, sports, and social service, his unparalleled dedication to education has become his defining legacy.

As a trustee of the Islamic Academy of Education, Dr. Abdulla Kunhi has played a pivotal role in founding and nurturing institutions like Yenepoya Nursing College, Yenepoya Engineering College, and Yenepoya Civil Services Academy. Serving as the Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be) University, he has been the driving force behind numerous prestigious establishments, including the Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College, Physiotherapy College, Pharmacy College, and schools of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management.

His commitment extends beyond higher education. Under his charitable trust, Dr. Abdulla Kunhi supports the Yenepoya Center for Development Studies, Yenepoya School, and Yenepoya PU College. He also manages institutions such as Malja-ul-Islam English Medium School, Badria Educational Institution, Thaqwa Open University, and the P.A. Education Trust, further broadening his impact on communities.

Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi’s tireless dedication to advancing education has inspired countless individuals and transformed lives. In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is proud to present him with the Sandesha Education Award 2025.

Sandesha Special Recognition Award: Dr. K.V. Rao

Dr. Kote Venkatachala Rao (K.V. Rao) was born in 1944 in Kote village near Katapadi in Udupi district. After completing his undergraduate studies at MGM College, Udupi, he pursued a postgraduate degree in Physics from the University of Mysore. He further obtained a Ph.D. from the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru.

Dr. Rao dedicated over three decades of his career as a professor at St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, earning the prestigious Theo Mathias Award for being an exceptional Physics professor. Beyond teaching, he served as the Director of the College Development Council and the Director of the Student Welfare Department at Mangalore University.

Dr. Rao also held significant roles as the President of the Mangalore University College Teachers’ Association, a member of the Senate and Academic Council, the founding secretary of the Physics Society, the Honorary Secretary of the Dakshina Kannada Science and Technology Committee, and the Vice President of the State Teachers’ Federation. He diligently contributed to these organizations and played a pivotal role in their growth.

Post-retirement, Dr. Rao personally oversaw the establishment of the Regional Science Centre at Pilikula and the construction of India’s first 3D planetarium, transforming Pilikula into a major tourist destination. His efforts brought national recognition to both the district and the state. He has also been the recipient of numerous awards for his outstanding contributions.

Recognizing his remarkable contributions to the field of science, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is delighted to honor Dr. K.V. Rao with the 2025 Sandesha Special Award.

Sandesha Esteem Award 2025: Michael D’Souza

Michael D’Souza, a distinguished philanthropist from Puttur, has earned widespread admiration for his unwavering dedication to the betterment of society. A man of humility and purpose, Michael prefers to remain away from the limelight, letting his actions speak louder than words. His lifelong mission has been to transform lives, particularly by empowering underprivileged students through education and healthcare, and by extending support to the destitute and marginalized.

Currently, the Managing Director of the Ivory Grand Group of Hotels in Dubai, Michael D’Souza has left an indelible mark on his hometown of Mangaluru by establishing the transformative ‘Educare’ Trust. With an initial investment of Rs. 25 crore, the trust has become a beacon of hope for thousands of students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Each year, the trust provides scholarships and financial assistance to hundreds of aspiring students, enabling them to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.

Michael’s philanthropic endeavors extend beyond education. He has been a passionate supporter of Kannada, Tulu, and Konkani languages and culture, promoting their preservation and growth. His generosity has enabled numerous cultural programs across the Gulf region, India, and beyond, fostering a sense of pride and unity among communities.

As a visionary leader, Michael has inspired and mentored countless young entrepreneurs, guiding them in launching new ventures and navigating challenges in their professional journeys. His charitable spirit extends to supporting community institutions and leaders, empowering them to foster development and create a community-friendly environment.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Michael remains soft-spoken and grounded, dedicating much of his time to nurturing young talent and contributing to the growth of society. His vision, kindness, and commitment continue to shape a brighter future for many. Michael D’Souza resides in Dubai with his wife, Flavia D’Souza, and their three children—two daughters and a son.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to education, culture, and community development, the Sandesha Foundation is honored to present Michael D’Souza with the Sandesha Esteem Award 2025.

Sandesha Talent Award: Remona Evette Pereira

Remona Evette Pereira, daughter of Gladis Pereira and sister of Ronaldo Rockson Pereira, is an extraordinary dancer and a promising talent from Mangaluru. She is currently pursuing her studies at St. Aloysius Deemed to be University. A passionate dancer since the age of three, Remona has been training in Bharatanatyam for the past 17 years under the esteemed guidance of Dr. Shrividya Muralidhar. She achieved her Rangapravesha in 2019 and is renowned for her ability to combine classical, folk, and contemporary dance forms in her performances.

In addition to her Bharatanatyam training, Remona is known for her unique use of props, including fire, glass, nail stands, bamboo sticks, mud pots, and more, which add an extraordinary element to her performances. Her creativity and dedication to the art form have earned her numerous accolades and widespread recognition. Remona has performed across 17 states in India, captivating audiences and promoting Indian culture. She has also performed at prestigious platforms, including TEDx, where she showcased her semi-classical dance and spoke about her passion for the art.

Remona’s list of achievements is truly impressive. She was honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2022, a recognition that highlights her exceptional talent and contribution to the cultural domain. Additionally, she has received awards such as the Asadharana Bala Puraskar from the District Government, Bala Gourav Puraskar from the State Government, and recognition from the India Book of Records, Bharat Book of World Records, and Golden Book of World Records – London. Her performances have earned her many other prestigious awards from various regions, including Kala Ratna Rashtriya Prashasthi and Natya Mayuri Awards.

Remona is not only an accomplished dancer but also an NSS Cadet with a deep sense of social responsibility. She is dedicated to using her dance to teach and inspire underprivileged communities, including orphans, differently-abled individuals, and the transgender community. She aspires to pursue a PhD in Bharatanatyam and continue spreading the beauty of Indian classical dance.

Apart from her recognition as a performer, Remona has contributed to the promotion of Indian dance through various workshops and performances in India and abroad. Her versatility includes several dance forms such as semi-classical, folk, hip-hop, Latin, Bollywood, and ballroom. Additionally, her unique dance talents—like dancing on broken glass, fire props, and balancing mud pots—set her apart as an artist who constantly seeks to push the boundaries of performance art.

The Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is proud to honor Remona Evette Pereira with the Sandesha Talent Award 2025 in recognition of her exceptional contributions to dance and her role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of India. Her passion, creativity, and commitment to both her art and her community make her a beacon of inspiration for young dancers and cultural enthusiasts alike.



