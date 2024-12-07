Fake Facebook Account Impersonating Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake Leads to FIR Registration

Udupi: An official complaint has been lodged at the Udupi Cyber Crime Police Station against unidentified individuals for establishing a fraudulent Facebook account impersonating former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, who is currently serving as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaigning committee.

The perpetrators reportedly created the account utilizing Sorake’s photograph and disseminated messages with the alleged intention of tarnishing his personal reputation.

Saurabh Ballal, the District President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), has vocally condemned the act and urged law enforcement agencies to take stringent legal action against those responsible for this malicious impersonation.

The Udupi Cyber Crime Police are now investigating the matter to identify the culprits behind this digital misconduct. Authorities have reiterated the importance of digital ethics and the legal consequences associated with the creation of fake identities online.