Tragedy Strikes Kodi Beach: Three Brothers Drown, One Rescued

Kundapur: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on Saturday evening at Kodi Beach in Kundapur taluk, resulting in the tragic drowning of two brothers while their sibling was rescued. The deceased individuals have been identified as Dhanaraj, aged 23, and Darshan, aged 18, both sons of Damodar Prabhu and Chitrakala Prabhu from Amparu village. Their elder brother, Dhanush, aged 20, was fortunate enough to be saved by local bystanders.

On the day of the tragedy, the Prabhu family had visited Kodi Beach, a popular tourist destination. The three brothers ventured into the sea for a swim, unaware of the peril posed by the unexpectedly strong waves. Eyewitness accounts report that the young men were quickly swept away by the tide, prompting urgent rescue efforts from nearby beachgoers.

Despite the swift actions taken by locals, efforts to save Dhanaraj and Darshan proved unsuccessful; both brothers subsequently drowned. Their bodies were later recovered from the water and handed over to the Kundapur police, who have initiated an investigation into the incident.