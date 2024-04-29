Fake news reported on fight between drivers in Padubidri: Police book case against perpetrators

Padubidri: A complaint and a counter-complaint have been filed at the Padubidri Police Station in relation to a fight between drivers of a bus and a car on Monday morning. In addition, a case has been booked by the police for spreading fake information on social media regarding the fight.

The complainants and counter-complainants have told the police that the incident occurred at Padubidri, where the driver of a private express bus, Shailendra (Shailu), had an argument with a car driver, Ismail Atique, a resident of Mulki, for overtaking. The verbal duel had intensified and Ismail had attacked Shailendra, they added.

A website carrying the news, however, had stated that the situation in Padubidri was tense after a bus driver was stabbed. The news was also shared by many social media users.

The Padubidri Police have booked a case against the fake news, including the website, under Indian Penal Code Section 505(2). As instructed by the police, the fake news video has been deleted from the website, but the police have also warned people of having to face legal action in case of spreading false information on websites, the officer has said.