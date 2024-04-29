Father Muller Medical College Hosts Successful Full-Day CME and Shoulder Arthroscopy Live Surgical Symposium

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College’s Department of Orthopedics recently hosted a full-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) event, coupled with a live surgical symposium focusing on Shoulder Arthroscopy. The event, which took place at the Decennial Memorial Hall, 2nd floor Knowledge Centre, commenced at 9:30 am and was a resounding success.

The event began with a warm welcome by Dr Mrinal B. Shetty, Prof. and Head Dept of Orthopedics, followed by an enlightening speech by the Chief Guest, Dr M. Shantaram Shetty. Dr Shetty praised Mangalore as a hub of the medical field and acknowledged the commendable service of the Father Muller Institution since its inception in 1880. He highlighted Mangalore’s reputation for providing top-notch healthcare, attracting patients from far and wide, and emphasized the importance of modern technologies in healthcare delivery.

The Presidential Address was delivered by the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, who spoke passionately about the altruistic nature of doctors. He referred to them as instruments of God, entrusted with the noble task of healing patients.

The event featured three live surgeries, showcasing the latest advancements in orthopedic surgery, with a live transmission that captivated the audience. The topics covered during the CME included Subscapularis Repair, Full Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears, Anchors for Rotator Cuff Repair, Rotator Cuff Injuries – when to operate, Partial Rotator Cuff Tears, Regenetan, Bone Loss, Remplissage, and Implant Display.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Prasanth Acharya Prof. and Unit Head Dept of Orthopedics, expressing gratitude to all participants, organizers, and supporters of the event.

The event was expertly compered by Dr Anna Sabeena M. Johny, Final Year PG, Dr Donald Xavier Sequeira, 2nd-year PG, and Dr Tanya Moharraj, 1st-year PG, all from the Department of Orthopedics. Their engaging commentary added to the overall success of the event.

Overall, the Full-Day CME and Shoulder Arthroscopy Live Surgical Symposium organized by Father Muller Medical College’s Department of Orthopedics was a testament to the institution’s commitment to advancing medical knowledge and providing exceptional patient care.