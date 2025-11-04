Fake Website Scam Targets Devotees of Kollur Mookambika Temple

Kollur: Authorities have launched an investigation into a fraudulent website operating under the guise of the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, preying on devotees seeking accommodation. A formal case has been registered at the Kollur Police Station following numerous reports of individuals being deceived through the elaborate scheme.

The deceptive operation centers on a counterfeit website, “karnatakatempleaccommodation,” that closely resembles the temple’s legitimate online portal, “http://karnatakatemplesaccommodation.com.” Unidentified perpetrators allegedly established the fake site with the explicit intention of illicitly profiting from unsuspecting pilgrims.

The modus operandi involved misleading devotees into believing they were securing reservations at the Lalithambika Guest House, a facility affiliated with the temple. The perpetrators purportedly solicited payments via PhonePe QR codes disseminated through WhatsApp, subsequently issuing fabricated receipts to complete the deception. This fraudulent process enabled the individuals to siphon funds from devotees under false pretenses.

Prashanth Kumar Shetty, the Executive Officer of the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, formally lodged a complaint with the Kollur Police Station, prompting the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for orchestrating the fake website network. Authorities have vowed to pursue stringent legal action against the individuals involved in the scam.