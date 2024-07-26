Family proud of Kargil hero who hoisted Tricolour on Tiger Hill after being hit by 17 bullets

New Delhi: The family of Yogendra Yadav is proud of the fact that the braveheart hoisted the Tricolour on Tiger Hill despite being hit by 17 bullets at the young age of 19.

Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) was born in 1980 in the village of Aurangabad Ahir Masjid 1 in Bulandshahr District.

Yogendra, the son of soldier Karan Singh Yadav, joined the 18 Grenadiers Battalion in 1996.

In 1999, just five months after his marriage, he was called to fight Pakistani infiltrators in the Kargil War.

As the commander of a seven-member deadly platoon, Yogendra was assigned the task of capturing Tiger Hill on the night of July 3, 1999.

Tiger Hill was a steep, snow-covered, rocky mountain. Despite the risks, Yogendra led his team upward.

When the infiltrators saw the Indian soldiers, they began firing, using grenades and rockets.

Six soldiers were martyred, and Yogendra was hit by 17 bullets.

However, understanding the seriousness of the situation, Yogendra launched an attack on the enemy positions.

Despite having a fractured hand, he continued crawling towards Tiger Hill. Seizing the moment, he fired incessantly, causing the enemy to retreat.

Yogendra then killed eight enemy soldiers and, disregarding his own safety, hoisted the Tricolour atop Tiger Hill.

After being treated for months, Yogendra recovered from his bullet wounds and the Indian government honoured him with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.

Even after 25 years, Yogendra’s family remembers his Kargil War heroics with pride. They are thrilled that their loved one risked his life to hoist the Tricolour on Tiger Hill.

Yogendra’s family shared that he is currently in Kargil to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.