Fans pray for RCB’s victory in IPL final: Bring the trophy home boys, Karnataka stands with you, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: As the stage is set for the IPL 2025 finals between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kings Eleven Punjab teams, people of Karnataka, especially diehard fans of the RCB team, are praying for their team’s victory.

Fans across the state are thronging temples and conducting special worship, praying for their team’s success.

In Bengaluru, fans offered prayers at the famous ‘Doddaganapathi temple’ in Basavanagudi, while in Mysuru, fans prayed at the ‘101 Ganesh temple’ in the Agrahara area.

Fans also gathered at the famous historical Siddaroodha Mutt in Hubballi, Banashankari temple in Badami, and Anjanadri temple in Koppal district. Anjanadri is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Supporters of the RCB team displayed posters of players and the team, conducting special worship to pray for the removal of any hurdles in their team’s path to victory.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar released a 55-second special video for the occasion, donning the RCB team’s jersey.

Shivakumar stated, “For the last 18 years, we have been waiting for this great day. Eighteen years of great passion and unwavering dedication, and now the moment has arrived.”

“Our Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stepped onto the field for the finals. The entire state stands by you with pride and belief. Please carry on. It’s not just a jersey; it’s the dreams of millions. We are with you, Karnataka is with you. Go bring the trophy home, boys. Karnataka stands with you,” Shivakumar affirmed.

“Our government wishes you all the best. The entire Karnataka, millions of people, are waiting for the trophy. I hope you bring us the trophy; let us enjoy. Wish you all the best,” Shivakumar concluded.

Meanwhile, Shivanand from Bagalkot district has drawn a picture of cricketer Virat Kohli in blood on the occasion of the finals.

Hotels, pubs, and restaurants in Bengaluru and other major cities of Karnataka have decorated themselves for the occasion and installed large screens, making special arrangements for fans and hoping for a huge turnout.

Additionally, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has issued directions to the police department to ensure that fans do not get out of hand during night celebrations, in case of an RCB victory.

These directions have been issued to DCPs and ACPs to initiate appropriate action. The police have warned fans against excessive behaviour in the name of fandom. They have stated that blocking roads, setting tires on fire, or obstructing vehicles are not allowed as they cause inconvenience to the public and disturb peace. The Commissioner has instructed DCPs and ACPs to monitor this situation closely and ensure law and order.



