Farmer denied entry into Bengaluru Metro over ‘improper’ attire, BMRCL dismisses supervisor after outrage

Bengaluru: A farmer in Bengaluru was denied access to Namma Metro due to security personnel deeming his attire “inappropriate” for travel. The incident, which sparked outrage on social media, led to the dismissal of a security supervisor.

Despite having a valid ticket, the farmer, dressed in a white shirt and carrying clothes on his head, was halted at the security checkpoint at Rajajinagar metro station. The farmer, who spoke Hindi, stood near the luggage scanner as two other Kannada-speaking commuters questioned the staff’s decision, claiming that the old man not violating BMRCL rules.