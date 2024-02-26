St Aloysius College Alumni Lt Kaup Shridhar Shenoy Commissioned into Armed Forces as Officer

St Aloysius College Alumni Lt Kaup Shridhar Shenoy Commissioned into Armed Forces as an OFFICER on 9 December 2023 Felicitated on 26 February at his Alma Mater

Mangaluru: The NCC wings of St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University) organised an Interactive session with the Cadets of 18 Kar Bn NCC, 6 Kar Air Sqn NCC and 5 Kar Naval Unit NCC. The Resource person invited was Aloysius Alumni Lt. Kaup Shridhar Shenoy, the Guest of Honour was Lt. Col Gracien Sequiera, AO – 18 Kar Bn NCC and was conducted in the Presence of Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice-Chancellor In-Charge and NCC ANO’s, Capt Shakin Raj of Army Wing, Lt. Cdr. Hariprasad Shetty of Naval Wing and Fg. Offr. Alwyn Misquith, Airwing. Lt. Shenoy, who passed out from NDA and IMA, was commissioned into the Armed Forces as an officer on 9th December 2023.

He spoke about his journey as a Cadet in the National Cadet Corps and subsequently in the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. Sharing experiences about the Parabasic Course as well as the rigorous lifestyle of the army, he contributed immensely to motivating the cadets to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve their motherland. Lt. Shenoy shared the various possible means for the Cadets to join the Indian Army including the National Defence Academy, Combined Defence Services Examination as well as the Agnipath scheme, discussing the various qualities an individual must develop to be an effective leader in the Indian Armed Forces as well as interacting with the Cadets and answering their queries.

Lt Col Gracian Sequeira in his opening address spoke about life in the Armed forces and the choices one must make to achieve a goal. Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ addressed NCC cadets to be good citizens of the country first and to become great leaders of tomorrow. Lt Col Gracian Sequeira also inspired the Cadets and provided detailed insight into Life in the Armed Forces.

The session concluded with Lt. Shenoy interacting with the Cadets and providing various Road Maps to achieve the Goal of becoming an Officer in the Armed Forces.

About Lieutenant KAUP SRIDHAR SHENOY:

Lieutenant Kaup Shridhar Shenoy is the son of N Kaup Bhasker Shenoy, a Retired Professor in the Department of Applied Zoology, at Mangalore University and Mrs Kaup Vinaya Shenoy, a homemaker. Shridhar did his schooling from LKG to Tenth in Canara Educational institutions 12th from St. Aloysius PU College; BSc from National Defence Academy (Jawaharlal Nehru University) Diploma in Military studies and Defence Management from Uttarakhand University He was Commissioned as Lieutenant as part of 153 Regular Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on 09 Dec 2023.

His Extracurriculars include: Completing the Senior Examination in Tabla conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board and Completing the Senior in Arts Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board. Sports interests include, Skating and Swimming and Games played are Kabaddi, Hockey and Basketball NCC A and B certificate holder from 18 Kar Bn NCC.