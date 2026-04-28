‘Farmer-friendly’ BJP govt in 2 years, religious awareness key: Former K’taka CM Bommai

Haveri: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that a “farmer-friendly” BJP government will come to power in the state within the next two years.

He also stressed that religious awareness is very important in today’s times.

Speaking at a programme held in Mannangi village in Haveri district, Bommai said that once a ‘pro-farmer’ BJP government comes to power in Karnataka, welfare schemes such as Raitha Vidyanidhi for farmers’ children, diesel subsidy for farmers, and subsidies for seeds and fertilisers will be reintroduced.

He was addressing a gathering after participating in the idol installation and ‘kalasharohana’ ceremony at the Sri Dyamavva Devi Temple and Anjaneya Temple in the village.

Bommai said a festive atmosphere had been created in the village.

“Where there is devotion, there is the presence of the divine. Devotion and culture are the foundation of our country. The Dyamavva temple has been beautifully constructed. The people of this village are deeply religious, which is why several temples such as Maruti Temple, Parameshwara Temple, Dyamavva and Mayamma temples have been built,” he added.

He said that religious awareness is important in the present day.

“Our lives should be guided by dharma. Justice, ethics, and dharma are essential qualities for every human being. To live by dharma, awareness of it is necessary. Temples play a vital role in nurturing this awareness. It is the faith of devotees that gives strength to temples. With divine blessings and people’s faith, good will come to this village,” Bommai added.

The former Chief Minister noted that the village has farmers, hardworking individuals, progressive youth, and women’s groups, and that their livelihood depends on agriculture.

“You should work towards increasing your income,” Bommai advised.

Recalling his tenure as the former Karnataka Chief Minister, Bommai said he had introduced the Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme, which provided scholarships from Class 8 to postgraduate level for farmers’ children, benefitting around 11 lakh students.

“That scheme has now been stopped. However, within two years, a ‘farmer-friendly’ BJP government will come to power. When that happens, schemes like Raitha Vidyanidhi, diesel subsidy for farmers, and assistance for seeds and fertilisers will be reimplemented,” he added.

He also expressed that with the blessings of revered seers, the idol installation and temple inauguration programmes would be completed smoothly.

On the occasion, seers including Sri Sadashiva Mahaswamiji of Hukkeri Mutt, Sri Guru Maheshwara Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Gurunanjeshwara Mutt in Koodala, and Sri Nanjunda Panditaradhya Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Gubbi Nanjundeshwara Mutt at Herur were present.

Leaders including Raju Kunnur, Shobha Nissimagowda, and several other prominent figures also attended the event.



