Fatal Collision in Pethri Claims One Life, Leaves Another Seriously Injured

Brahmavar: A tragic road accident at Petri Junction on April 4, within the jurisdiction of the Brahmavar police station, resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man and left another critically injured. The incident involved a tipper truck and a scooter.

The deceased has been identified as Dikshit, a resident of Sasthana, Airodi Golibettu. He was riding the scooter with Abhishek when the collision occurred. According to initial reports, the tipper was executing a right turn at Petri Junction, intending to proceed towards Kukkehalli, when it collided with the two-wheeler.

Both Dikshit and Abhishek sustained severe head injuries as a result of the impact. Dikshit was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Abhishek, who suffered critical injuries, was immediately transported to a private hospital in Udupi for urgent medical attention. His current condition remains serious.

The Brahmavar police have registered a case and have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Authorities have gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses to determine the precise cause of the accident.