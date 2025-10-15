Fatal Road Accident Claims Youth’s Life Near Thekkatte

Kundapur: A young man tragically lost his life in a road accident on National Highway 66 near Thekkatte in Kundapur taluk on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a crane ran over the individual, identified as Abhishek Poojary, a resident of Thekkatte village.

Reports indicate that a private bus had halted near a U-turn point to facilitate passenger pick-up and drop-off. Abhishek Poojary, riding a two-wheeler, attempted to navigate a turn adjacent to the stationary bus. The situation escalated when the bus unexpectedly moved forward, causing Abhishek to lose control of his vehicle and fall onto the roadway.

Subsequently, a crane approaching from the rear struck Abhishek. Local residents promptly transported him to a nearby medical facility; however, he succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

Initial assessments suggest that the negligence on the part of the private bus driver contributed to the fatal accident. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage capturing the event has been widely circulated on social media platforms, eliciting public condemnation.

The Kundapur Police Station has registered a case, and a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently in progress.