Father Muller Charitable Institutions Celebrate 75th Republic Day with Zeal and Patriotism

Mangaluru: On the auspicious occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) organized a vibrant and patriotic program, showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity. The event took place on January 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., near the Main Entrance, with an array of activities planned to honor the significance of this historic day.

The Master of Ceremonies, Dr. George Joseph Senior Resident and Dr Anna Sabina Pg both from Department of Orthopaedics, set the tone for the event, guiding the audience through a thoughtfully curated Republic Day program. The day commenced with a soul-stirring Prayer Song by Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing), symbolizing the harmony that resonates within the institution.

The security personnel of the Institution took the gaurd of honour and stood in troop in front of the flag post.

Dr. Kirana Pailoor Professor & HOD Dept. of IHBT FMMC, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. Expressing gratitude for the diversity that enriches the institution, ze emphasized the theme for this year’s Republic Day – “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and “Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka” (India – Mother of Democracy).

A beautiful medley of patriotic songs in various languages of Bharath echoed through the venue, highlighting the cultural tapestry that makes India unique which was choired by the Father Muller College of Physiotherapy. This musical tribute was a testament to the institution’s commitment to celebrating India’s rich heritage.

Prof. Cherishma DSilva Principal Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, unfurled the National Flag, symbolizing the pride and sovereignty of the nation. The National Anthem resonated, uniting everyone in a moment of collective patriotism.

Prof Cherishma shared insightful thoughts on the significance of Republic Day and its connection to the theme of “Viksit Bharat.” Their address inspired everyone to contribute towards India’s progress and development. She paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the nation’s people. She quoted Dr Ambedkar “I like the religion that teaches justice, liberty, equality and fraternity” and quoted from 1 Timothy 2:1-4 “pray for government leaders so we may live in peace and quite lives in godliness and holiness. So let’s work for our country together.

The event also witnessed the distribution of awards to the faculty, acknowledging their contributions to the institution. The Director of FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho took charge of this proud moment, recognizing the dedication and hard work of the faculty Fr Ajith Menezes read out the list of faculty achievers of the Medical College and nursing college who fared in academic and research work.

The formalities concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr George and Dr Anna expressing gratitude to all participants, guests, and organizers who made the Republic Day celebration a memorable one.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ Republic Day Program encapsulated the essence of India’s democracy and celebrated the unity in diversity that defines the nation. As the institution embraced the theme of “Viksit Bharat,” it reinforced the commitment to nurturing an inclusive and developed India. The distribution of sweets marked the joyous conclusion of a day filled with patriotism and pride.