Four-year-old, who fell off B’luru preschool building, dies



Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl, who fell off from the third floor of her preschool building, died in the Chellekere area in Bengaluru.

Police said on Friday, the victim Gianna Ann Jito studying at the preschool had fallen off the third floor while she was playing on January 22 and suffered severe head injuries. She was admitted to a private hospital in Hebbal locality of Bengaluru.

Gianna was daughter of Jito Tomy Joseph and Binitta Thomas, a couple from Kerala. The couple are software professionals and settled in Bengaluru. Police are investigating the attempt of the school administration to “hush up and misguide” parents in connection with the case.

Sources said that the school authorities did not notice even after the victim child climbed the wall and fell off. The authorities tried to cover up the real reason which led to the tragic incident. The family has told police that the girl hit a wall at the daycare, fell and vomited, and later the school came forward to admit that she had fallen from the third floor.

Gianna was a gifted child and composed music at a tender age. She also loved to sing and paint.

The family claimed that Gianna was scared of heights and was unlikely to have gone to the terrace.

The case has been registered against the school and the Principal in this regard and police have taken up the investigation under IPC Section 304A.

In the preliminary probe, the female helper at the centre maintained that she was busy feeding and looking after other kids when the victim fell off.



