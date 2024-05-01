Father Muller Charitable Institutions Celebrates International Workers Day with Blessing of State-of-the-Art Radio Diagnosis Machines

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) commemorated International Workers Day with a festal Mass honouring St. Joseph the Worker, the Patron Saint of all Labourers/Workers, at 7:30 am in St. Joseph Chapel on May 1, 2024. The occasion was marked by the blessing of the newly installed Fujifilm FDR Smart f Digital Radiography and Allengers ECO track Digital X-Ray machines in the Department of Radio Diagnosis at Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

The ceremony was presided over by Very Rev. Fr Antony Shera, Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education, Mangalore, and Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, who blessed the machines and emphasized their significance in advancing healthcare services. Dr. H B Suresh, Professor and former HOD of the Department of Radio Diagnosis, welcomed the gathering, while Dr Ram Basti Shenoy, Professor and Head of the Department of Radio Diagnosis, highlighted the capabilities of the new machines.

The Allengers ECO track Digital X-Ray with Fluoroscopy, Model MARS 80-1000 mA, is a versatile remote-controlled X-ray machine made in India. It features dynamic and static flat panel detectors with high spatial resolution, offering superior image quality for accurate diagnosis with lower radiation doses. It is used for various applications, including General Radiography, Gastro Intestinal Barium studies, IVP, HSG, Cholangiogram, and more.

Fujifilm FDR Smart Digital Radiography is a 1000 m A 82-kilowatt digital radiology system with 2 novel type flat panel detectors incorporating Cesium Iodide with TFT sensors and unique ISS technology which permits higher resolution images with increased sharpness and reduced patient doses. It’s a completely imported system with Japanese technology.

With the acquisition of these two cutting-edge systems, Father Muller College Hospital becomes the only institution in South India with two 1000 mA DR systems and the only one in the region with a 1000 mA DR Fluoroscopy system. The Radio Diagnosis department, which already boasts a Siemens 800 mA DR machine and a Retrofit DR by Fujifilm, has now transitioned entirely to digital, including the use of portable DR panels for ICU patients.

Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Assistant Administrator FMMCH oversaw the installation of the new machines. Dr Krishna Kiran S, Professor in the Department of Radio Diagnosis, extended a vote of thanks to conclude the ceremony.

The Director of FMCI concluded the event by emphasizing the importance of work ethics, gratitude for employment, and the significance of serving others with empathy and respect.

The installation of these state-of-the-art Radio Diagnosis machines marks a significant step forward for FMCI in its mission to provide top-quality healthcare services to the community.