Father Muller Charitable Institutions Celebrates St Joseph the Worker on International Workers Day

Mangaluru: In commemoration of International Workers Day, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) organized a festal Mass honoring St Joseph the Worker, the Patron Saint of all Labourers/Workers. The Mass, held at 7:30 am in St Joseph Chapel on 1st May 2024, was attended by a large gathering of faithful, faculty, workers from various sectors, and students.

The main celebrant for the Mass was Very Rev. Fr Antony Shera, Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education, Mangalore. The Mass was concelebrated by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, and all the priests of the management.

In his homily, Fr Shera emphasized the importance of dignity in labour, drawing parallels to Jesus, who was known as the son of a carpenter. He highlighted the three desires of a working person: the need for sustenance, self-satisfaction, and fulfillment with the satisfaction of others. Fr Shera stressed the significance of working honestly for the benefit of others, resonating with the ethos of patient and people satisfaction in a hospital environment.

Following the Mass, a blessing ceremony was held for the newly renovated Silver Jubilee Hall. The project, managed by Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC, under the guidance of Fr Richard Director FMCI, has transformed the hall into a modern space for student activities and other events.

Fr Ajith B Menezes spoke about the history of the Nursing School, dating back to 1959, and its silver jubilee in 1974. He highlighted the inauguration of the building in 1984, which was originally the nurses’ living quarters and has now been renovated with an upper additional floor.

Director Fr Richard congratulated Fr Ajith and expressed his gratitude to all the fathers working with him, acknowledging them as his strength. He emphasized the importance of building interpersonal relationships and working together for the greater glory of God.

The event concluded with a lively dance performance by nursing students, adding a touch of joy and celebration to the occasion. Sr Nancy Priya Mathias served as the emcee, guiding the audience through the program with grace and warmth.