Father Muller Charitable Institutions Signs MoU with Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center to Promote Holistic Healthcare and Research

Mangaluru: In a significant step towards promoting holistic healthcare, wellness, research, and academic collaboration, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center on July 15. The partnership aims to foster integrated healthcare practices while furthering FMCI’s enduring motto, “Heal & Comfort,” in its truest sense.

The MoU was formally signed by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and Mr. Kushalappa Gowda, Director of Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center, in the presence of the FMCI Management Committee and members of the Avishkar Yoga Trust.

The signing ceremony marked the beginning of a partnership founded on mutual trust, shared values, and a common vision of excellence in education, research, innovation, skill development, and community engagement. Through the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources, both institutions aim to develop impactful initiatives benefiting students, faculty, healthcare professionals, researchers, and the wider community.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kushalappa Gowda expressed his happiness at partnering with one of the region’s most respected healthcare and educational institutions. Recalling his personal experience at Father Muller Hospital nearly 27 years ago, he fondly remembered being welcomed by a compassionate doctor, a caring nurse, and a clean, healing environment. He remarked that even before treatment began, the atmosphere itself instilled confidence and hope in patients.

Reflecting on his own journey, Mr. Gowda said yoga began as a path of self-realization, eventually leading him to pursue an M.Sc. in Yogic Science. He is currently a Ph.D. scholar conducting yoga research. He recalled wondering years ago whether future generations would embrace yoga as a way of life, adding that those concerns have now been dispelled as young people, particularly healthcare professionals and students, have shown tremendous enthusiasm for yoga and holistic wellness.

He further noted that although Avishkar Yoga has collaborated with several educational institutions over the years, its association with Father Muller Charitable Institutions holds special significance because of FMCI’s diverse academic campuses and multi-specialty healthcare services. He expressed confidence that the partnership would lead to meaningful healing initiatives, scientific publications, collaborative research, and innovative wellness programmes for the benefit of society.

Addressing the gathering in Kannada, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo described yoga as “Suyoga”—the perfect opportunity for wellness and healing—complementing the timeless principle that “Prevention is better than cure.” He emphasized that the MoU was not merely a ceremonial agreement but a living commitment to mutual learning and growth.

He observed that nature has always provided humanity with pathways to health and well-being, and yoga represents one such invaluable gift. The collaboration, he said, would enable faculty, staff, students, and healthcare professionals across FMCI campuses to learn, relearn, and integrate practices that rejuvenate both body and mind. Drawing upon the expertise of Avishkar Yoga, FMCI hopes to cultivate healthier lifestyles within its academic and healthcare community while showcasing to the world a wellness tradition that originated in India.

Fr. Faustine also expressed confidence that the partnership would inspire meaningful academic collaborations, interdisciplinary research, and practical wellness initiatives that transcend institutional boundaries.

A Shared Vision of Holistic Healing

For over a century, Father Muller Charitable Institutions has remained committed to treating every patient with compassion, dignity, and comprehensive care. True to its founding philosophy, FMCI believes that healing extends far beyond treating the signs and symptoms of disease. Healthcare, it believes, must address the physical, emotional, psychological, social, and spiritual dimensions of every individual.

Beginning with Homoeopathy, FMCI steadily expanded into allopathic medicine, nursing, allied health sciences, pharmacy, speech and hearing, physiotherapy, and other healthcare disciplines, continually evolving to meet society’s changing needs. Through this collaboration with Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center, FMCI takes another progressive step towards integrative healthcare by combining modern medical science with evidence-based traditional wellness practices.

The institution envisions yoga not as an alternative to medicine but as a complementary approach that enhances preventive healthcare, rehabilitation, stress management, mental well-being, lifestyle modification, and overall quality of life. This holistic philosophy reflects FMCI’s unwavering commitment to healing the whole person rather than merely treating illness.

Mr. Kushalappa Gowda, M.Sc. (Yoga), MSW, M.Phil., is a distinguished Yoga Therapist and Director of Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center, Mangaluru, with over 27 years of personal yoga practice and 18 years of teaching experience.

He holds a Master’s degree in Yogic Science, a Master’s in Social Work specializing in Medical and Psychiatry, and an M.Phil. He is presently pursuing his Ph.D. at Yenepoya Research Centre, investigating the biochemical and immunological effects of yoga among patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

A nationally recognized yoga educator, Mr. Gowda entered the Golden Book of World Records in July 2024 by conducting the Longest Yoga Lesson, lasting 25 hours and 4 minutes, while simultaneously setting a record for the largest participation of healthcare professionals in a yoga session, involving 2,693 participants. He was also honoured with the Yoga Jyothi Award 2024.

He serves as a Yoga Consultant at Yenepoya University and St. Aloysius University, teaches at AJ Institute of Engineering and Amrita Vidyalayam, and has contributed to the Karnataka State Yoga Textbook Committee.

Dr. Shycil Mathew, Professor, Department of Community Health Nursing, briefed the gathering on the MoU and the scope of the collaboration. The programme was compered by Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and Professor, who also welcomed the gathering and coordinated the proceedings.

Among those present from Father Muller Charitable Institutions were Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital; Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Venkatesha B. M., Vice Dean, Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Shivashankara A.R., Principal, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal, Father Muller College of Pharmacy; Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal, Father Muller College and School of Nursing; Dr. Agnes E.J., Vice Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing; Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal, Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing; Dr. E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte; Dr. Satish S., Principal, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy; Dr. Shycil Mathew; and Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais.

Representing the Avishkar Yoga Trust were Mr. Kushalappa Gowda, Director and Yoga Therapist; Mrs. Usha K., Yoga Instructor; and Mr. Giriappa, Yoga Instructor.

The collaboration is expected to open new avenues for interdisciplinary research, faculty and student development programmes, therapeutic yoga initiatives, community outreach, and evidence-based integrative healthcare, reinforcing Father Muller’s legacy of healing with compassion while embracing innovative approaches for the well-being of humanity.