Women’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills likely to be passed in Monsoon Session: Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed strong confidence that the crucial Women’s Reservation and Constituency Delimitation Bills will be passed in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Shinde noted that the population within Lok Sabha constituencies has swelled to nearly 20 lakh to 25 lakh people.

“Delivering development work across such massive constituencies has become increasingly difficult. Therefore, the delimitation of constituencies is absolutely essential to ensure justice for the general public,” he stated.

DCM Shinde was accompanied by Members of Parliament Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

Turning his focus to the Women’s Reservation Bill, Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking decisive action on a topic that had previously only seen endless discussion.

“Prime Minister Modi showed the courage to introduce this Bill. Unfortunately, opposition resistance led to its failure in the previous session, a misstep for which they paid a heavy price in the West Bengal elections. If the opposition has now gained some wisdom and good sense, it is a positive sign,” he remarked. He appealed to all opposition parties to unite and support the Bill to ensure justice for women.

Shinde shared details of a productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding crucial development projects in Maharashtra. The discussions covered vital regional issues, including irrigation challenges in various constituencies and the Marathwada Irrigation Project, railway and road infrastructure development, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and urban and rural development schemes, including the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiatives.

“Home Minister Amit Shah gave his assurance that these proposals will be presented in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. Furthermore, he has entrusted the responsibility of coordinating with all these MPs to MP Dr Shrikant Shinde,” the Deputy CM added.

Addressing questions regarding the Shiv Sena faction, Eknath Shinde stated that all legal formalities regarding the two-thirds majority of MPs joining them have been completed, and the necessary proceedings are underway with the Lok Sabha Speaker. “In a democracy, majority rule holds supreme, and we are confident the Speaker will make the right decision,” he said.

Lauding the performance of the Modi government, DCM Shinde highlighted that 800 million citizens are receiving free food grains, and 320 million people have successfully been lifted above the poverty line. He contrasted the financial support received by Maharashtra, noting that the Modi government has allocated Rs 12 trillion to the state, compared to the Rs 2 trillion provided during the ten years of the UPA regime. He sharpened his attack on the opposition, stating, “The Modi government’s motto is ‘Nation First’, whereas the opposition operates on a policy of ‘Corruption First’,” he commented.

Taking a veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde criticised those who once insulted Ram devotees but are now chanting the Ram Raksha Stotra. “Those who failed to manage their own political party are now playing politics in the name of the Ram Raksha. The very people who jailed citizens for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa are today putting on a grand show of religiosity,” he alleged. He emphasised that the public has witnessed who betrayed the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray, who compromised on Hindutva, and who broke the trust of the people of Maharashtra.

“The political pit for those criticising the Shiv Sena is growing deeper by the day, as the people of Maharashtra stand firmly with development. While we speak the language of growth and empowerment, the opposition speaks only of destruction,” he claimed. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the agrarian sector, DCM Shinde stated that the promised loan waivers have been successfully implemented. He added that the current budget has provided significant relief to farmers by removing hurdles surrounding the Rs 50,000 incentive criteria.

“The farmer has the absolute first right over the state treasury. We will do whatever it takes to protect and promote the welfare of our farmers,” he concluded.