Father Muller College Hosts Inaugural RGUHS Mangalore Zone Table Tennis Tournament 2024

Mangaluru: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, Karnataka, in collaboration with Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON), Mangalore, hosted the inaugural RGUHS Mangalore Zone Table Tennis Tournament 2024 (Men & Women) on 27th August 2024. The event, spanning two days, was inaugurated at 10:30 am at the Father Muller Indoor Stadium and featured both men’s and women’s table tennis competitions.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), who encouraged the participants to nurture their passion for sports, emphasizing the importance of fitness and self-discovery in one’s journey to excellence. He was joined by other dignitaries, including Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Mr. Dharmendra, Zonal Coordinator and Physical Education Director at SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Science, Ujire, Dr. Agnes EJ, Vice Principal of FMCON, Mr. Santhosh, Sports Coordinator at FMCON, and Ms. Shushma K R, Physical Education Instructor at FMCON.

The event commenced with a prayer song led by the students of FMCON, followed by a warm welcome from Ms. Neha Jinu, a 3rd-year BSc Nursing student. The dignitaries then lit the ceremonial lamp, symbolizing the beginning of the tournament.

The tournament was formally inaugurated with the priests playing the first stroke of the match, setting the tone for the exciting competitions to follow. The event was well-coordinated, with Muriel Hansil Mascarenhas, a student of FMCON, serving as the emcee. The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Lester Lobo, a 3rd-year BSc Nursing student, who expressed gratitude to all those who made the event possible.

This tournament marks a significant step in promoting sports and fitness among students of health sciences in the region.