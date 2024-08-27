Bellevision Bahrain bids farewell to Founder President Joel D’Sa

Bahrain: Goodbyes are not forever, it’s just to say – see you later’. With heavy heart, filled with mixed emotions, we at BellevisionBahrain bid a happy farewell to our Founder President Mr. Joel D’sa who is well known not only in Bahrain and Moodubelle but all around.

Members, our all-time supporters and well-wishers gathered in large numbers on Saturday 24 August at 7pm at Indian DarbarRestaurant. MC Adline D’silva welcomed the gathering followed by Delisha and Nathan’s beautiful prayer and hymn. Current President Rony Pinto welcomed each and every one with his rhyming poetic words.

This is a first time event where we had to organize a farewell and that too for our Founder President !!! All the hard work, leadership, sacrifice, contribution that he made over the last 14 years, we had to definitely remember and thank him for that. The great leader was honored by the current and all the ex-presidents of Bellevision with Shawl, headgear, momento, garland, fruit basket and floral bouquet. They also expressed their feelings, remembered the moments spent together and conveyed their best wishes through short talks. Our member’s children Riva and Sophie also spoke about Uncle Joel and how he had been a good mentor and a counsellor.

Ethan, Alan, Darren, Russel along with Shanti, Ivan and Kishore presented beautiful songs that were apt for the occasion along with instrumental performance. All thanks to Adline for her vibrant, energetic and humorous ways to keep the gathering attentive and fully entertained.

Members who supported the event were appreciated by giving flowers. Valentino DJ’d the evening while Rony Fernandescaptured the moments. Vincent Martis gave his service at the bar counter. Everyone relished the delicious buffet.

Joel who spent his life’s 32 beautiful years on this island is now returning to his hometown Moodubelle. His wife Hilda was also very active and supporting member and had rendered her services in the Executive Committee. Hazel and Jason their lovely children were always actively participating in all events of Bellevision. We remain thankful to this beautiful family and wish and pray for Almighty’s blessings on them.

Report by: Nirmala Fernandes

Pics by: Ronald Fernandes