Father Muller College Hosts National Conference on AI in Communication and Hearing Health

Mangalore: The Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) launched its 4th national conference, FOCUS-4, today, with a theme centered around “Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing Communication and Hearing Health Care.” The event, recognized as a Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) program by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), drew a crowd of professionals, students, and experts in the fields of audiology and speech-language pathology, all eager to explore AI’s transformative potential in communication and healthcare.

The event began at 10:30 AM in the Decennial Memorial Hall with Ms. Susmitha and Ms. Melissa from FMCOSH as the emcees. Attendees were welcomed by a vibrant cultural dance performed by students, setting a warm tone for the day. Organizing Chairperson Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of FMCOSH, alongside Organizing Secretary Dr. Prashasti P. Poovaiah, led the dignitaries to the dais, including Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) and President of the event; Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Head of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, NITTE; Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College; and Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

In her welcome address, Prof. Santhmayor highlighted the evolving role of AI in enhancing communication and hearing healthcare, emphasizing FMCOSH’s commitment to pioneering such advancements. The traditional lamp-lighting ceremony symbolized the event’s aim to illuminate new paths in the integration of AI with compassionate healthcare.

Delivering the keynote, Dr. Padmaraj Hegde expressed his enthusiasm to connect with peers dedicated to healthcare innovation. “AI is transforming our field, making collaborative, affordable care possible,” Dr. Hegde stated. However, he cautioned on ethical and privacy issues, emphasizing, “AI should empower us, not replace our empathy.” He advocated for a balanced approach where technology aids, but does not overshadow, the core mission of personalized patient care.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, acknowledged AI’s capacity to revolutionize education and healthcare systems, making processes faster and more effective. However, he cautioned against the risks of over-reliance on technology. “While AI can’t replace the human touch, it provides ‘actionable insights’ and techniques for effective communication,” he remarked. “Communication is the heart of public relations, but AI can never replace the human touch,” he remarked. Fr. Coelho urged healthcare providers to prioritize compassionate care, “listening to the voice of our conscience – voice of the heart,” and concluded by referencing Jesus’s healing touch as an example of empathy-driven service.

A special acknowledgment was given to the Speranza Foundation, whose children with special needs handcrafted the floral bouquets presented to the dignitaries, underscoring FMCI’s commitment to inclusivity and community involvement.

In closing, Dr. Prashasti P. Poovaiah delivered the vote of thanks, commending all contributors and participants for making FOCUS-4 a success. He reiterated FMCOSH’s dedication to empowering individuals with speech and hearing disorders, leveraging the latest technologies alongside evidence-based, empathetic care.

Founded in 2007, Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing has consistently delivered high-caliber education, graduating 15 Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (B.ASLP) batches and three postgraduate batches across two specialties. With its advanced diagnostic audiology and comprehensive speech-language rehabilitation services, the institution extends its expertise through centers at Father Muller Hospital in Thumbay and Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College in Deralakatte.

FOCUS, the college’s national conference series, has steadily built a reputation since its first event in 2019, aiming to advance knowledge and collaboration in the fields of speech and hearing. This year’s FOCUS-4 continued this legacy, bringing AI into the spotlight as a transformative force in healthcare communication and hearing technology.