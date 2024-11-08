Yenepoya University Central Library Hosts Five-Day Book Exhibition

Mangalore: The Central Library of Yenepoya University (YDU) is organising a five-day book exhibition from the 7th to the 12th as an early celebration of National Library Week.

The exhibition is conducted on the 7th and 8th at the Central Library, Deralakatte, the 9th at Yenepoya School of Allied Health Science, Mudipu Campus, Mudipu, and the 11th and 12th at Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management (YIASCM) at Kulur and Belmatta campus, Mangalore.

This exhibition aims to provide an open platform for all the faculties, research scholars, PG/UG students and open for the public to explore, review, recommend, and purchase books displayed by leading publishers and vendors.

The exhibition displays different streams of books such as Medical, Dental, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Allied Health Science, Computer Science, IT, Business, Management, Commerce, Finance, Science, Chemistry, Microbiology, Nutrition, Forensics, Arts, Humanities, Computer Science, General and Motivational Books from renowned publishers/suppliers such as CBS Publisher, Jaypee Brothers, Vikas Publishers, Ahuja Books Bangalore, Standard Book Co., Education Supplier, Brilliance, SRI Book World, Vithyathi, and others.