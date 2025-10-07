Father Muller College of Nursing Inaugurates Academic Year 2025-26

Mangalore: The Course Inauguration Ceremony for the academic year 2025–26 was held on October 7, 2025, at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru. The event marked the beginning of a new academic journey for the 39th Batch of B.Sc. Nursing, 38th Batch of Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing, and the 34th Batch of M.Sc. Nursing students of Father Muller College of Nursing.

Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, was the Chief Guest for the occasion. The program was presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The other dignitaries present on the dais were Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Rev. Sr Dhanya Devasia, Principal, Dr Agnes E.J. Vice Principal Father Muller School and College of Nursing, Sr Nancy, Chief Nursing Officer, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, and class coordinators of all the batches.

The ceremony commenced with a prayer dance invoking God’s blessing, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere. Rev. Sr Dhanya Devasia delivered the Welcome Address, warmly greeting the dignitaries, faculty, students, and parents. She emphasized the importance of academic excellence, compassion, and service in the nursing profession.

The formal inauguration of the program was marked by the lighting of the lamp by all the dignitaries along with student representatives of each batch, symbolizing the beginning of a new academic journey filled with knowledge and service.

In his address, the Chief Guest, Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor, motivated students to pursue excellence in nursing with dedication and empathy. The Presidential Address by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo highlighted the vision and values of Father Muller Charitable Institutions in shaping skilled and service-oriented nursing professionals.

The program concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Prof Pathima Violet Fernandes, followed by the Institutional Anthem and refreshments.

The event served as a memorable beginning for the new batches, inspiring them to uphold the motto of Father Muller Charitable Institutions — “Heal and Comfort.”