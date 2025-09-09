Father Muller College of Physiotherapy Launches Month-Long Teacher Wellness Drive on World Physiotherapy Day 2025

Mangalore: In celebration of World Physiotherapy Day 2025, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, under the banner of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, launched a month-long healthcare initiative titled “Move Well, Teach Well: A Physiotherapy Perspective on Teacher’s Health.” The campaign, now in its fourth year, aims to enhance the health and wellbeing of school and college teachers across Mangalore by promoting better posture, ergonomics, and movement practices.

The initiative was formally inaugurated on September 6 at Milagres College, Mangalore, and will continue throughout the month of September with visits to various educational institutions. During these visits, teachers will be educated on how to manage and prevent musculoskeletal problems through proper body mechanics and movement techniques tailored to the physical demands of teaching.

The inauguration ceremony at Milagres College drew participation from faculty members and teaching staff of the Milagres Educational Institutions and was graced by several dignitaries. Chief Guest Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, delivered the keynote address emphasizing the critical role of health and physical activity in educators’ lives. He encouraged teachers to stay active the right way and highlighted how physiotherapy can play a key role in ensuring long-term occupational health.

Guests of honour included Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, and Rev. Fr. Dr. Alwyn Serrao, Campus Director of Milagres Educational Institutions. The organizing team was led by Prof. Cherishma Dsilva, Principal of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, who also delivered the welcome address and shared insights into the origins of the teacher wellness drive. She noted that the concept took shape during a discussion with the institution’s leadership, rooted in the understanding that educators often overlook their physical health due to the demands of their profession.

The ceremonial lamp lighting, signifying the official start of the initiative, was attended by all dignitaries along with IQAC Coordinator Mrs. Chetana Kumari. A memento was presented to the Chief Guest by V. Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth, Correspondent of Milagres Educational Institutions, who also delivered the presidential address. He urged educators to pay attention to both physical movement and nutrition in order to achieve holistic wellbeing.

Following the formal inauguration, teachers engaged in interactive sessions that included both theoretical learning and practical demonstrations aimed at improving posture and reducing common physical strains associated with teaching. These sessions were led by Ms. Leah Mohandas, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy at Father Muller College of Physiotherapy.

As the month-long drive continues, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy reaffirms its commitment to preventive healthcare and community wellness. By focusing on the physical health of teachers—a group often underrepresented in health outreach programs—the college is setting a precedent for sustained, meaningful impact beyond the classroom.



