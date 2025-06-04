Father Muller Department of Endoscopy awarded the Centre of Excellence Honors

Mangaluru: Endoscopy department of Father Muller Medical College Hospital together with the Quality Department of FMMCH took part in the “Endoscopy Safety Program” organized by CAHO (Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations) in collaboration with ASP ( advanced Sterilisation Products) which culminated in a state-of-the-art audit program that transforms patient safety in Endoscopy by Setting new standards of safe endoscopy, Benchmarking the facility’s performance, Gaining actionable insights to enhance and sustain practices, Staying compliant with National and international guidelines and accreditation requirements.

The department demonstrated excellence with > 70% compliance across the various categories like Endoscopy Facility Design, Layout And Safety • Patient Safety And Care • Reprocessing And Sterilisation • Training And Awareness • Infection Control • Quality Assurance And Patient Safety and completed the audit which was conducted onsite scheduled on 11th March 2025 by Dr Archana B R, Professor of Microbiology, Rajarajeswari Medical College, Bangalore. The Certificate was handed over during the Centre of Excellence Ceremony on Day2 of CAHOCON, 13th April 2025 to celebrate Endosafe learnings, contribution and success of the hospitals.This certificate is valid for two years from the date of issue.

Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH in his joy congratulated the Endoscopy Team for standing out as a top performing facility in Patient Safety and Compliance during the Endoscopy Safety Audit and Facility Evaluation ( Endosafe 2024). He said “FMMCH strives hard to provide the best of care to the reaching even to poorest of the poor with no compromise on quality, a mission mandated by Jesus Christ”

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI and Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo Director Designate FMCI, poured in their sentiments of joy and wishes to the departments.



