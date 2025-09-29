Father Muller Launches Heart Health Checkup Package on World Heart Day, Inaugurates New Facilities

Mangaluru: In a significant move towards promoting cardiac wellness, Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) has launched a comprehensive Healthy Heart Checkup Package, coinciding with World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29th. The initiative underscores the hospital’s commitment to proactive healthcare and accessible diagnostic services.

The official unveiling of the checkup package brochure was conducted by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), and Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH. Esteemed faculty members from the Department of Cardiology were also present at the event.

Dr. Pradeep Pereira, Head of the Cardiology Department at FMMCH, spearheaded the curation of the special package, emphasizing the department’s dedication to enhancing awareness and facilitating convenient heart health screenings. The package will be available for a limited period of fifteen days, commencing on September 29th and concluding on October 13th, 2025. Appointments are strictly on a pre-registration basis.

The cardiology team, comprising Dr. H. Prabhakar, Chief Cardiologist; Dr. Jostol Pinto, Associate Professor of Cardiology; and Dr. Ashoka, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, will provide comprehensive and holistic cardiac assessments to patients availing of the packages.

The available packages are structured as follows:

Complete Heart Checkup Package: Priced at Rs 3,600/-, this package encompasses a comprehensive suite of tests, including a lipid profile, blood sugar assessment, kidney profile, urine examination, USG abdomen, chest X-ray, ECG, 2D ECHO with Colour Doppler, and TMT.

ECHO + TMT: This package, focusing on essential cardiac function tests, is offered at Rs 2,000/-.

Calcium Scoring: An advanced screening tool designed for the early detection of coronary artery disease, this package is available for Rs 2,500/-.

Blood Work + Coronary Angiogram: This comprehensive diagnostic package is priced at Rs 8,500/-.

The Calcium Scoring package provides an advanced screening method for coronary artery disease, enabling the detection of early indicators of potential heart-related risks.

To schedule an appointment, pre-registration is mandatory. Interested individuals can contact 94495 44661 or 0824-2238443 between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Blessing of New Facilities

Earlier in the day, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo officiated the inauguration and blessing of several newly established facilities at FMMCH. These include a High-Capacity Lift (located near the 3T MRI), the OPD of Interventional Radiology, and the Procedure Rooms of Interventional Radiology and Urology, all situated on the first floor of the northern wing.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of the Management Committee, faculty, staff, and well-wishers.

In his address, Fr. Faustine offered prayers for the well-being of all patients seeking care at the hospital. He further urged the faculty and staff to maintain unwavering dedication in their service to patients, emphasizing that the enhanced resources should be utilized judiciously to meet the growing demands for quality healthcare.

Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, coordinated the ceremony. Fr. John Vas, Chief Chaplain; Sr. Nancy Mathias, CNO; and Mother Malini, OPD ANS, led the prayer service. Dr. Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer, served as the master of ceremonies.

These initiatives exemplify FMCI’s ongoing commitment to upgrading its infrastructure and equipment, ensuring that patients receive the best possible medical care while providing doctors with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment capabilities. In line with its core values, the institution fosters a spiritually enriching and clean environment, serving as a beacon of healing and a testament to faith.