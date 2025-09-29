Sex CD & rape case: Prajwal Revanna challenges life sentence in K’taka HC, claims police forced victim to file complaint

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, a convict in the sex videos and rape case filed an appeal challenging the life sentence awarded to him by the trial court on Monday. Prajwal Revanna is a former JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

In his petition, Prajwal Revanna alleged that the police forced the victim to file a complaint against him.

Prajwal Revenna is facing life imprisonment for offences of repeatedly raping a middle aged house help and recording videos of the sexual assault. The appeal has been filed through counsel Basavaraj Sappannavar. The High Court is yet to hear the appeal.

Prajwal Revanna faces three more cases of a similar nature.

Prajwal Revanna has stated in his petition that there are contradictions between the complaint by the victim and testimony and questioned the decision to consider stains found on a bed as evidence years after the incidents.

Prajwal has sought quashing of the trial court’s verdict and claimed that the charges made against him are full of inconsistencies and procedural lapses.

In a significant ruling, the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced the former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment till death in the rape case.

The case involved an obscene video and the rape of a 47-year-old woman. Pronouncing the punishment the special court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the convict on August 1.

Prajwal Revanna was convicted for repeated rape and abusing his position of power. The court also ordered a fine of Rs 7 lakh to be paid to the victim.

The case pertains to the sexual assault of a woman who worked as a maid at the guest house owned by the Revanna family. In her testament, the victim had stated before the court that she was raped twice. Prajwal Revanna has been in prison since May 31, 2024 last year when he was arrested on his return from Germany where he had fled after the videos of his sexual assaults became viral.

Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat announced the verdict. The court has convicted Prajwal Revanna of life imprisonment till death under IPC Section 376 (2) (N) for repeated rape and a Rs 5 lakh fine. The court has awarded life imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine under the IPC Section 376 (2) (k) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, and committing rape on such a woman.

The court has directed that the Rs 7 lakh fine amount be collected from Prajwal Revanna for the victim.

The court, after pronouncing Prajwal Revanna as guilty, had recorded his final statements.

Prajwal Revanna is convicted under the IPC Sections 376 (2) (N) for offence of committing rape repeatedly on the same woman and being a public servant committing rape on a woman in custody, 376 (2) (K) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman, 354 (B) for use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe her, 354 (C) for offence of voyeurism, watching, capturing images of woman and IT Act 66 (E) for violation of privacy.