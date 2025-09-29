Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry Elects New Leadership at 85th Annual General Meeting

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, held its 85th Annual General Meeting on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Chamber’s Registered Office. During the meeting, members elected the new President, Office-bearers, and Directors of the Board for the year 2025-26.

Shri P. B. Ahmed Mudassar was elected as the President of the Chamber. The other elected officials are:

Vice-President: Shri Divakar Pai Kochikar

Hon. Treasurer: CA Abdur Rahman Musba

Hon. Secretaries: Shri Ashwin Pai Maroor and Shri Jeethan Allen Sequeira

The newly elected Directors of the Board are:

Shri Aditya Padmanabha Pai, Ms. M. Athmika Amin, Shri Amith Ramachandra Acharya, Shri Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, Shri B. A. Nazeer, Shri Vincent Cutinha, Shri Ashith B. Hegde, CA Nandagopal Shenoy, Shri Sujir Prasad Nayak, Shri Ajay Prabhu Karkala, Shri Nitte Dasharath Shetty.

Shri P. B. Ahmed Mudassar, the newly elected President, is a partner at M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Sons, a well-established family business specializing in the trading of spices and hill produce. He holds a B.E. in Biotechnology from NMAMIT, Nitte, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Alliance Business Academy, Bengaluru. He has also completed the e-Management Development Certification Programme in Investment Banking from IIM Kozhikode.

In his address to the members, Shri Mudassar acknowledged the Chamber’s historical roots as an association of rice merchants and reaffirmed its commitment to the trading community, recognizing the evolving challenges it faces today. He emphasized the importance of the Chamber’s “Member engagement” initiative, which has provided valuable insights into the expectations of its members.

Shri Mudassar further highlighted the Chamber’s active collaboration with the administration, like-minded organizations, and affiliated bodies to address issues within their respective domains. He stressed that this collaborative spirit is crucial for achieving comprehensive and cohesive development of the region.

He noted that Mangaluru is poised for growth in sectors such as IT, tourism, healthcare, and education. He emphasized the need for sustainable development to remain a priority. He also spoke about consolidating the Chamber’s recent focus areas of elevating Brand Mangaluru and the Knowledge Center, ensuring alignment in strategy and execution for consistent and effective messaging across platforms.

Shri Mudassar recognized the invaluable contributions and continued guidance of Past Presidents, directors, and members who have upheld the Chamber’s values. He also expressed gratitude to the print, visual, and social media for their coverage in the past year and sought their continued cooperation as the Chamber rolls out new and relevant programs. He affirmed the Chamber’s commitment to improving the overall growth trajectory of Mangaluru by working together with all stakeholders.

About Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI):

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a leading organization representing businesses in the Kanara region. It is committed to promoting trade, industry, and economic development in the region through advocacy, networking, and knowledge sharing.