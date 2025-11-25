Father Muller Medical College Achieves Mangalore’s First Regeneten Bio-Inductive Implant Surgery

Father Muller Medical College has marked a significant medical milestone by successfully performing Mangalore’s first Regeneten bio-inductive implant surgery for a partial rotator cuff tear. This pioneering procedure represents a major advancement in shoulder injury care within the region.

The surgery was expertly executed by a dedicated team led by Dr. Prashant Acharya, Professor & Unit Head, Department of Orthopaedics, supported by Dr. George Joseph, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Tanya Mohanraj, Postgraduate Resident. Anaesthesia care was provided under the leadership of Dr. S. A. Ribeiro Karl Nicholas, Professor, Department of Anaesthesiology.

The Regeneten bio-inductive implant is an innovative treatment that stimulates the body’s natural healing mechanisms. By promoting new tissue growth over the injured tendon, it enhances repair, reduces pain, and supports a quicker recovery—offering patients a minimally invasive alternative to traditional shoulder surgery.

The patient, who had been experiencing persistent shoulder pain and functional limitation, is now recovering remarkably well. According to the surgical team, this successful intervention paves the way for more advanced shoulder repair options for patients across the region.

Reflecting on the achievement, Dr. Prashant Acharya noted that the successful execution of this complex surgery underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class orthopaedic care in Mangalore.

Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH, and Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, FMMCH, commended the team for their dedication and exemplary efforts in ensuring the highest standard of patient care.