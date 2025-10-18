Father Muller Medical College and Hospital Spearheads CPR Awareness Program on ‘Restart a Heart Day’

Mangalore: “Restart a Heart Day” was observed to spread awareness about the importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the need for timely emergency response during cardiac arrests. The program was organized by Father Muller Medical College and Hospital in association with the D.K. Zilla Panchayat and the District Health and Family Welfare Office, Mangalore, as part of the Nationwide CPR Awareness Week held from 13th to 17th October 2025 across the Dakshina Kannada district. The aim was to educate people on how quick action and basic life-saving skills can make the difference between life and death.

During the event, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, emphasized the growing concern of heart-related diseases and cardiac arrests, especially among the younger generation, after the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted that every second counts when a person experiences a heart attack and that knowing CPR can help save many lives. He encouraged everyone to learn the technique, recognize the warning signs of cardiac arrest, and be prepared to act immediately in any emergency.

Dr. Rithesh D’Cunha, Head of the Father Muller Skill and Simulation Centre, and Prof. Shailaja Katti, Professor of Biochemistry and BCLS Trainer, led the training and demonstration sessions, effectively upskilling the student demonstrators to ensure that CPR techniques were presented in a simple and engaging manner for the public.

The Father Muller Skill and Simulation Centre, accredited by the American Heart Association (AHA), is one of the first such centers in the State of Karnataka. It is a sought-after hub for simulation-based medical training, equipped with some of the best high-fidelity manikins and advanced training technology. The Centre has consistently contributed to enhancing clinical competence and emergency preparedness among healthcare professionals and students.

The initiative, spearheaded by Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor, Administrator FMMC/FMCOP/FMCOAHS, along with the Deans and Principals of the educational units under FMCI, bore fruit through meticulous planning and effective implementation. Father Muller Medical College Hospital celebrated CPR Day on 16th October 2025 with visual displays on its internal digital screens and official website, reinforcing the importance of emergency response readiness.

To create widespread awareness, CPR demonstrations and interactive sessions were organized across the Father Muller campus at various key locations such as the Reception Entrance, Medical OPD, ICU Waiting Area, Utility Pharmacy, and Chapel Area between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Pamphlets, posters, and live demonstrations helped students, staff, and visitors understand the correct steps of performing CPR.

The program successfully conveyed the message that with the right knowledge and timely action, anyone can become a lifesaver, contributing to the creation of a CPR-aware and responsive community in Dakshina Kannada.

During the inaugural session of the CPR demonstrations, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira (Administrator, FMMCH), Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza (Dean, FMMC), Dr. Uday Kumar (Medical Superintendent, FMMCH), Dr. Venkatesh B.M. (Vice Dean, FMMC), Dr. Hilda D’Souza (Principal, FMCOAHS), Prof. Ms. Cynthia Santhumayor (Principal, FMC [Speech & Hearing]), Sr. Dhanya Devasia Principal FMSON & FMCON, Dr. Leah Mohandas (In-Charge, FMCOP), and Dr. Kelvin Pais (Liaison Officer) were present and extended their encouragement to the participants.