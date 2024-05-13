Father Muller Medical College, Department of Forensic medicine and toxicology hosts 9th State-Level Debate Competition

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College, Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology celebrated National Forensic Medicine Day (12th May) on May 11th with a state-level debate competition and the inauguration of the Forensic Medicine Student Club – Veritas. The club held its first event, “FINAL FOUL – Uncover the truth in the shadow of deception,” on April 30th, 2024; A captivating video that showcased the essence of the same was played.

Dignitaries present for the inaugural ceremony included Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator of FMMC; and Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC.

Dr Hareesh Gouda, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, extended a warm welcome to the gathering.

The Dignitaries presented the badges to the Veritas Core Committee members.

In his presidential address, the Director emphasized the importance of debates in sharpening minds and outlined the topics for the competition.

Topic for qualifier – Should mental illness be a valid defence in criminal cases?

Topic for semi- finals – Parental consent for termination of pregnancy in a minor infringes her reproductive right.



Topic for finals – Nacro – analysis is violation of fundamental rights of the individual.

3 judges were selected from the field of Social work, Psychology and Medicine.

Dr Tanush Shetty, Assistant Professor in the Dept. of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, delivered the vote of thanks and served as the master of the ceremony for the event, which concluded with a sense of intellectual enrichment and camaraderie among participants.

Winners of the debate competition –

1st prize – KMC, Mangalore

2nd prize – Srinivas institute of Medical science

3rd prize – K.S. Hegde Medical Academy