MRPL to Upgrade Amenities for Commuters

Mangaluru: KSRTC Busstand Mangalore is among the busiest hubs for passenger movement. This well-connected junction has a footfall of lakhs of people each month, and the upgrading of passenger amenities is much desired due to ever-increasing demand among travellers. MRPL, as part of its continued efforts to serve travellers, has taken up a project to provide better amenities at the main KSRTC Bus Stand in Mangalore.

As part of this initiative, MRPL, under its flagship CSR program, “Arogya Samrakshan”, will provide financial assistance of Rs 40 Lakh for the construction, repair and renovation of Toilets at the KSRTC Bus Stand. The renovated Toilet facilities are expected to be ready in a year. Earlier this year, MRPL replaced all the benches in the KSRTC Buststand with new Steel chair-sets and provided two high-capacity Water purifiers and coolers to benefit the commuters.

MRPL Group General Mangaer (HR) Shri Krishna Hegde handed a Letter of Intent to Shri Rajesh Shetty, Senior Divisional Controller KSRTC Mangaluru, on this occasion at MRPL. Shri Manoj Kumar, CGM CSR and Shri Malatesh, MH GM CSR, were present from MRPL. Shri Kamal Kumar, HR Divisional Traffic Officer, was also present.

Speaking on the Occasion, Shri Krishna Hegde said, “We are partnering with KSRTC to provide a better experience and service to the lakhs of people who travel to their destinations. MRPL strives to support KSRTC to provide safe and hygienic travel for all our citizens who arrive at or depart from this important travel point”.