Father Muller Medical College Honors Doctors’ Day with Esteemed Guests and Heartfelt Tributes

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College, a renowned unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions, celebrated Doctors’ Day on Monday, 1st July 2024, at 3:00 pm in the Decennial Memorial Hall, located on the 2nd floor of the library building. The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests and revered faculty members.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Dr Durgaprasad M.R., Medical Superintendent of Government Lady Goshen Hospital, Mangaluru. The Guest of Honour was Dr Mahabala Rai, Former HOD and Professor of Orthopedics at FMMCH. The celebration was presided over by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, along with Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, FMCOAHS, FMCOP; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Assistant Administrator of FMMCH; Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; and Dr Uday Kumar K., Medical Superintendent of FMMCH.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by Dr Mrinal B. Shetty, Unit Chief of Spine Surgery and HOD of the Department of Orthopaedics. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho delivered a heartfelt speech, extending greetings and acknowledging the dedication, commitment, and personal sacrifices made by doctors. Chief Guest Dr Durgaprasad M.R. expressed his gratitude to his father for inspiring him, his clients for shaping his career in healthcare, the government of Karnataka for recognizing his contributions, and the organizers for inviting him. He also addressed both external and internal challenges faced by medical professionals.

The event included a felicitation ceremony for the Guest of Honour, Dr Mahabala Rai, who was recognized for his long-standing service as the HOD of Orthopaedics at the institution. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Ram Prasad Rai, Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedics.

National Doctors’ Day, observed on July 1st annually, commemorates the legacy of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a prominent physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal, who was born and passed away on this day.

To honour the doctors, the reception, MRD, and Asha Kiran were beautifully decorated. An audio message from the Management Committee and a slideshow showcasing doctors from various departments were played throughout the day, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their relentless service and dedication.

The event was a fitting tribute to the relentless efforts and contributions of the medical professionals at Father Muller Medical College, celebrating their invaluable service to the community.